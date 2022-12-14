 Court warns former MP Ayena against using abusive language

The Constitutional Court has warned former Oyam North Member of Parliament Krispus Ayena Odongo against using “abusive and or derogatory language in court proceedings.”

The court found Mr Ayena culpable of insulting the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, who is a paramount chief of Lango.

“This court would have meted out punishment to the petitioner (Ayena) for the conduct that he exhibited in this case but he was not asked to explain why he insulted the fourth respondent (Odongo Okune) in the manner that he did. We would summon him to explain himself but this matter has been pending since 2017. It needs to be disposed of now that it has been heard,” Lady Justice Irene Mulyagonja said in her December 2, 2022 ruling.

She added: “Therefore, the petitioner is ordered to desist from filling, pleadings and other court processes and conducting himself in a manner that puts the legal profession in disrepute. In the event that similar conduct is repeated, sterner action will be taken against him by court, as it is provided for in section 17 of the Advocates Act.”

Background

In 2017, Mr Ayena filed a Constitutional Petition against Attorney General (first respondent), Yosam Odur (second respondent), Lango Cultural Foundation (third respondent) and Eng Dr Odongo Okune (fourth respondent).

In his affidavit, the petitioner stated in part that “the Langi as a tribe have never given to any leader, least of all Yosam Odur, allegiance to lead them by the fact of his birth or descent in accordance with the customs, traditions, usages or consent of the people of Lango”.

Counsel Ayena, who represented former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Dominic Ongwen, currently serving a 25-year jail term in The Hague, averred that the people of Lango do not have hereditary leadership.

He went on to state that “the Lango Cultural Foundation purporting to elect and its attempt to install Eng Dr Odongo Okune as the duly elected traditional or cultural leader of Lango, using a constitution allegedly promulgated under the provisions of the impugned Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011 in contravention of the Constitution.”

Lady Justice Irene Mulyagonja ordered that the complaints about the legality or constitutionality of the institution of a traditional or cultural leader in Counsel Ayena’s petition shall be resolved by the High Court, pursuant to Article 50 of the Constitution.

However, the matter had apparently been settled by the High Court in Lira District in 2018.

In fact, the prolonged conflict at Lango cultural institution culminated into the election of Eng Dr Odongo Okune in 2016.

But the sitting Won-Nyaci Yosam Odur Ebii of Lango Cultural Foundation petitioned court, seeking to block Dr Odongo’s installation in 2018.