‘Cows don’t eat tarmac’: Museveni wants wealth creation at household level

President Museveni has called on Ugandans to prioritize generating income at the household level, saying it is the foundation of national development and wealth creation.

Speaking at a leaders’ meeting held at Mwanzi Parish in Mirembe Maria Catholic Parish, Kasanda District, on April 16, Museveni said infrastructure alone does not eliminate poverty unless citizens are economically empowered at home.

“Seek first the Kingdom of God and all these things shall be added unto you,” Museveni said, quoting scripture to emphasize his point.

“Likewise, Uganda must seek household income first before expecting other things to fall into place.”

The meeting formed part of the President’s performance assessment tour on wealth creation and the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Greater Mubende.

While noting achievements such as paved roads from Kabale to Tororo and electrification in urban centres, Museveni said that even with these developments, poverty persists.

“Even in Kampala where there are tarmac roads, electricity, and piped water, poverty still exists. Some people in the city go hungry, yet they are surrounded by modern infrastructure,” he said.

President Museveni addresses a gathering of local leaders in Kasanda District on April 16, 2025, during his PDM assessment tours in Greater Mubende region. PHOTO/PPU

He cited a story of a 64-year-old woman in Rubirizi District who had lived without assets until receiving Shs1 million under the PDM. She used the funds to improve her home, prompting her estranged husband to return.

“Cows do not eat tarmac or sit on electricity,” Museveni added. “I bought land in Kisozi in 1990 when there was no development, and now development has followed wealth,” he noted.

The President also expressed concern about neglected murrum roads, specifically the Mityana–Sekanyonyi–Mwanzi road, and urged the Ministry of Works to focus on regular maintenance.

“Why do we allow good roads to deteriorate? Even murrum roads, if maintained, serve communities well,” he said, while highlighting major road improvements in districts Hoima, Gomba, Sembabule and Masaka.

On education, Museveni reiterated government’s commitment to Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE/USE) and criticised continued school dropout rates, particularly in Greater Mubende, where only 32% of learners complete Primary Seven.

“Head teachers and PTAs must stop asking for money. This sabotages free education which was meant for the children of the poor,” he said.

He also decried corruption within District Service Commissions, particularly in education sector recruitment, and called for vigilance from local leaders.

Museveni pledged to increase the salaries of LC3s, LC5s and councilors to strengthen community governance.

He also reaffirmed the rights of bibanja holders and urged them to pay busuulu to landlords as a gesture of mutual respect, not submission.

Museveni warned against encroaching on wetlands for farming and emphasized irrigation and water conservation as key to climate resilience.

Over Shs100 billion disbursed

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja praised Museveni for maintaining peace and positioning Uganda as an attractive investment destination.

“Uganda is the best investment destination in Africa and East Africa,” she said. “Investors find it easy when here because of your good leadership.”

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba reported that over Shs100 billion had been disbursed across five districts and two municipalities under PDM, benefiting youth, women and special interest groups.

Leaders in Greater Mubende, through Nabakooba, also pledged support for Museveni as sole NRM flag bearer for 2026.