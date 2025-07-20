Criminal gangs behind digital plates, new traffic fines mess - Museveni

Mr Museveni said the new EPS fines are too high and they were introduced hastily by a group he declined to name “for now”, but would reveal at an opportune time later.“I want you to remember that that one is a very important issue. We want to know which vehicle, a motorcycle, was here. Now our corrupt people, I think they are linked with criminal gangs, they confused our Russians, who were working on it,” Mr Museveni said.“The express penalties were too high, and they did it at the last minute. They didn’t do it before. And I will tell you later who did it, not today. At one time, I will tell you.”Mr Museveni made the remarks during his tour in Nakawa, Kampala City, on Saturday.The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) started the implementation of the Integrated Transport Management System (ITMS), which is run by Joint Stock Company Global Security Ltd. Joint Stock Company Global Security Ltd is alleged to be a Russian-owned company. The company makes digital number plates and is also behind the Automated Express Penalty Scheme.Last month, the government started enforcing two statutory instruments on road safety and traffic.The first statutory instrument is number 56 of 2024: The Traffic and Road Safety (Express Penalty Scheme for Road Offenders) Regulations, 2024, the traffic.The second regulation is the road safety (prescription of speed limits) regulations. Motorists protested the fines and threatened to strike.On June 12, the government suspended the implementation of new traffic regulations for a month to enable them to engage all concerned groups to resolve the differences. After the end of the month, the Ministry of Works and Transport extended the suspension without indicating the deadline.In the new traffic regulations, fines for speeding motorists increased as high as Shs600,000. The law also shortened the time for the payment of the fines from 28 days to 72 hours (three days).The motorists were also slapped with a 50 per cent surcharge upon failure to pay the EPS tickets within three days.Mr Museveni said the CCTV cameras and digital number system were introduced to fight crime.Earlier, Mr Museveni said the CCTV camera system shouldn’t be used to make money.On issues of criminal violence, Mr Museveni said they are progressing well to arrest the suspects, who murdered a couple in their home a mile away from State House in Entebbe, Wakiso District.“Now, you saw the family that was slaughtered in Entebbe. We are going to get those people because there are very good clues. And we were able to do that because of the capacity we have built up,” Mr Museveni said.On July 6, 2025, David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife, Florence Mutaaga, 62, who returned to Uganda from Europe three years ago, were found killed in their gated home on Plot 17, Research Road, Lugonjo, Nakiwogo Division in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District at around 9:30 pm.The suspect was captured by the CCTV cameras at the deceased’s home, but he hasn’t yet been identified or arrested.The president said they have been able to arrest suspects in the murder of Godfrey Wayengera, a director of a primary school in Mukono District. “The forensic, the cameras, the police dogs, all that is to build capacity to make sure that you harm Ugandans, you do it at your own risk,” Mr Museveni said.During his tour of Kampala City, Mr Museveni said he noted that houses are too congested and there is a need to discuss the housing and infrastructure challenges.“The other day, I was in Kawempe (Division), you could see the problem of the housing, and the toilets. People are still using pit latrines in towns. And the houses are very close to each other. Sometimes, the flooding brings other things (human faecal matter) into the pit latrines,” Mr Museveni said.He said it is high time house developers in the towns should think of building multi-story houses rather than single-family houses. “That one must be addressed. Now, we need to really discuss housing first of all,” he said, adding that a lot of space is being wasted building houses that accommodate only a handful of family members.[email protected]