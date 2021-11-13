‘Democracy is a rule by the powerful in Africa’

Some of the participants of the fourth edition of Kampala Geopolitics conference. PHOTOS/ COURTESY

By  Tom Brian Angurini

The fourth edition of Kampala Geopolitics conference ended Friday with most participants calling for cooperation and better democracy and political leadership for Africa as a continent.
The French Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Jules-Armand Aniambossou called for the need to strength capacities and encourage the commitment of young people to make a change in society.

