‘Democracy is a rule by the powerful in Africa’

The fourth edition of Kampala Geopolitics conference ended Friday with most participants calling for cooperation and better democracy and political leadership for Africa as a continent.

The French Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Jules-Armand Aniambossou called for the need to strength capacities and encourage the commitment of young people to make a change in society.

“I believe that what must be emphasized, is need for action and the need to complete actions,” he said.

According to the ambassador, in the three days of the conference, a lot happened, “a lot of conversations have taken place, a lot of ideas have been shared, and a lot of debates have emerged.”

One of the participants, Mr Ivan Okuda, a journalist and political commentator, stressed that the duty to develop Africa lies with Africans themselves.

“Our governments need to do more than they are doing to address the development hindersnces that we experience. It's impossible for a society to achieve immediate realization of all rights. Societies evolve over time. If you look at Britain from the period of Thatcher to now, there have been periods of making a few mistakes here and there,” he said.

According to Ms Jackie Batamuliza, resident research associate for a local think tank, Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies, in Africa, policies tend to be designed in isolation of the political realities.

“We have to find a point of reconciliation of the two by focusing on the mutual benefits for the designers and the politicians. We have to be alive to the direction the world is taking. We are coming to the time where information becomes a tool of war, a tool of commerce,” Mr Batamuliza said.

According to her, there’s need to reconcile the policy life of governments that are engaged in the benefit life Africa has with the EU, conduct some evaluation, engage civil society in the exercise of evaluation of why Africa is still lagging behind.

In his remarks, Mr Raymond Mujuni, a journalist said" We have been told that democracy is the rule by the majority, but we are about 40 million Ugandans, and the current ruler got about 5 million votes. So democracy in Africa is not the rule by the majority. Democracy is the rule by the powerful."