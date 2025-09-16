‘‘Desecration of Constitution started with removing term limits’’

Upon the promulgation of the new Constitution, there was hope, despite key issues being skirted. What are we to make of its 30 years?

The Constitution is the cement that holds this country together. It is the social contract. It is the glue that binds the building blocks we call Uganda. Incidentally, there is consensus on the majority of the contents of the Constitution.

When the Constituent Assembly (CA) started the debate, the main contentious issues were enumerated: whether Uganda should be a multi-party democracy or remain under the so-called Movement system; whether land should be owned individually or by the state; and whether we should adopt federalism or not.

The other contentious issues were to what extent the army should be involved in politics, and the status of traditional or cultural leaders in our constitutional arrangement.

A Constitution should be made in the image of the people who are going to use it. That’s why all over the world, there are all sorts of constitutional arrangements.

The British, for instance, have never written one, the Americans have a small one, which leaves a lot of discretion but remains intact. So it is not so much about what you pack therein; it is the spirit that informs it, and the extent to which interests are galvanized.

Does it still offer the hope envisaged then?

Now, 30 years later, we can look back and ask how the journey has been? It started with hope but ended with a lot of misgivings. The Constitution has deliverables: one is democracy, in other words, elections should represent the true will of the people.

As I talk now, citizens are not satisfied with the quality of our elections, whether nationally or intra-party elections. On a scale of one to 10, I think we could be at five, which is really low. A Constitution is supposed to deliver economic opportunities, but as I talk now, we have an imbalance. A Constitution is supposed to have checks and balances, but the Executive branch is overbearing the Legislature and the Judiciary, and that is not a good thing. So it is one thing to have the Constitution, and another thing to have Constitutionalism. And the evidence of that is that we have gutted the Constitution really.

Has it lived true to its ideals?

The Constitution was supposed to ensure that nobody clings to power, and that is why we put term limits. I don’t know why those who were in the CA did not entrench it, but when the term limits were removed, it opened the way for a life presidency; to anybody who can manoeuvre and get voters to endorse him or her. The thing that was a safeguard against a life presidency was the age limit. I am not a supporter of the age limit, but it was kind of a handbrake. If the term limits were the brakes and were removed, then you would say the age limit was the handbrake, but that was also removed. Now, on the question of land, we have learnt to our detriment that having land purely in the hands of the people can actually sabotage development.

Now, when the government is not strong on development issues, it cannot invoke those clauses about determining land use. Ideally, even if land belongs to the people, the government should determine land use for planning, but the government seems too weak to enforce planning codes; so we have chaos in the arena of land.

In the 30 years, we have had an alarming rate of landlessness in our country leading to a surge in rural-urban migration, congested cities, slums, etc., so the journey on the question of land has been unsatisfactory, and that is why the discussion is about some reforms in the areas of land. But a Constitution should not belong to the government; it should belong to the people.

So the unravelling started with removal of the term limits, and later the age limit. This also speaks to the quality of the Legislature we have, especially now, and how laws and alterations to the Constitution have been made. Do you think this has lessened the people’s hopes?

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao. PHOTO/ COURTESY

When people vote legislators, they expect some deliverables. As a matter of fact, the ordinary voter has very limited cares; they want their children to have a school within walking distance from their home. They want to be able to get medical services as near as possible, good roads, a good source of clean water; now, these are the things that should be done.

Normally these are local government issues, and we have to reflect seriously on whether the central government should continue to really control the resources that do those things. Now these deliverables are not coming. Secondly, people expect the MPs to make decisions based on reason, laws, and good practices; traditions of good lawmaking. Now when for one reason or another, decisions are made based on who pays the most, the quality of decisions drops, and it downgrades democracy as it undermines the confidence of the public and also the dignity of the parliament.

In an OPED titled: “Constitution: The Hunchbacks won” published by the October 16-18, 1995 edition of the Monitor, you argued that the Constitution was in many respects progressive but failed on many fronts like human rights. Don’t you think this still holds today, especially given the current political temperature?

In that article, I was specifically talking about freedom of choice. We were under a Movement system which basically meant that we were all fenced in as citizens. We also opposed the idea of having a referendum on whether we should go multi-party or not. I may recall that in that article I argued that certain rights should be put beyond the reach of the majority.

And to subject the right to choose which political party to belong to a referendum is unacceptable. Now we have very good provisions on human rights; our failing is in practice really. A Constitution doesn’t defend itself; it doesn’t have hands nor a mouth: it’s the citizens, in fact, active citizens, who are the limbs of the Constitution.

In short, a Constitution protects you, but you need to protect it also. We failed to protect it when we removed term limits. In my opinion, we have failed miserably in safeguarding the guarantees of human rights, from long detentions, the right to bail which is the right to a fair trial, and then civil liberties; freedom to assemble, demonstrate, etc.

In my tenure as minister, I have pushed for regulations to reduce the powers of the Inspector of General of Police in relation to assemblies under the Public Order Management Act. Right now, the police assume they have powers to authorise or decline a request by any group to assemble, yet the Constitution doesn’t give them any such powers; the power to regulate doesn’t mean the power to stop. Demonstration is a public display of sentiments, which the government should monitor but not curtail because it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

There has been talk of a Constitutional Review Commission. In April, you told the Parliament Legal and Parliamentary Committee that it was waiting for the President’s nod. What is the update?

Realistically, I think the Constitution will have to be reviewed. I can state that it is going to happen in the next term of Parliament. I don’t believe that it is now possible to promise that we are going to have a comprehensive constitutional review process. When I joined the ministry, the major challenge I found was money.

Having a comprehensive review of the constitution is very costly. But I proposed to the President an alternative. I proposed that we should just expand the terms of reference of the Law Reform Commission; co-opt some new members and then they can do the job of reviewing the Constitution. In any case, the issues that keep citizens awake as far as the Constitution is concerned are well-known. We know people are sleepless about human rights deterioration, land, restoration of term limits, and now there is contention on citizenship. So the Constitutional Review Commission is a political process, but it is also a process that should be a process of rigorous scholarly review of what the Constitution has delivered.

The Judiciary, which you politically oversee, has long been said to be in crisis mode. Issues such as case backlogs congesting prisons, courts engaging in politics, judicial officers making unjust decisions, particularly in political-related matters, the Judicial Service Commission operating on autopilot, deserving judges being overlooked for promotions while cadre judges advance quickly, corruption, big law firms with political connections influencing the appointment of judges, and questionable court decisions have all contributed to this perception. Surely, these are not the ideals envisioned in the original Chapter Eight?

The Judiciary is supposed to be independent, and every time I am asked about the Judiciary, I have to warn myself that I am not a judge.





But it doesn’t stop me from judging judges because we are all consumers of the services of the judiciary. Let us enumerate the ills in the Judiciary. Per se, there’s nothing wrong actually with saying you have appointed cadres. I think every president will appoint judges who, in his opinion, will serve his broad agenda.

So it’s not only in Uganda; when you have a conservative President in the US, they will appoint conservative judges, only that they don’t call them cadres. I think using the word cadre, even though it is the President who used it, was a bit derogatory. Because it means the Judiciary then becomes a regiment of the ruling party. But judges are humans and they have schools of thought. Look at it this way; for instance, if we had more judges like [George] Kanyeihamba, probably every election petition would go for a rerun.

But then, when you have judges who believe that you know what, the court should not look beyond what is on file. On the other hand, Prof Kanyeihamba (who died in July 14, 2025) believed that the court should be free to inquire even outside the evidence tendered in order to reach a decision. So the philosophical leanings of a judge are what lead one to be viewed as a cadre or not.

I have talked to many judges, and I used to think that the President interferes and calls judges or the Director of Public Prosecution on how to conduct cases, but I was shocked that they said it doesn’t happen. But I do believe that every leader who is appointing a judge looks for those who are more likely to agree with their general thinking. So the Judiciary, in my view, is largely independent, except that when the Judiciary makes decisions that appear to favour the government.

Those are over amplified. But as a government, we have lost so many cases such as in the Computer Misuse Act, Anti-Homosexuality Act, Police Act, etc..., but the cases that are amplified are in say elections. Of course, I am also alive to issues like case backlog; you can be denied the right to use your land because of an injunction and the determination of the case for 20 years; estates of deceased persons are taking years; cases concerning criminal trials; people have been in jail for 10 years without appearing for trial.

In all honesty, the Judiciary has a duty to clean up its act, and when they do, then the population can look at them more favourably in say election cases. Why would a judge require two weeks to make a bail decision? A bail decision should be made within an hour after hearing the evidence. These are some of the areas where the Judiciary has made itself vulnerable to unfair accusation. On corruption; people accuse judicial officers of this and that, but little evidence is brought forward.

Fair enough. Come to Chapter Four. Security organs have been acting rogue since the 2001 polls, which behaviour intensified in the 2021 polls and now are out of hand for regime survival. The abduction of Opposition politicians is commonplace, without knowing who was taken by who, torture, and insufficient accountability?

The Democratic Party (DP) actually pushed the Chapter on human rights during the CA debate. The reason for that is that in Uganda’s history, DP has suffered the most injustice by any political party. The persecution that the National Unity Platform (NUP) is facing doesn’t compare to what DP faced; our own leader [Benedicto Kiwanuka] was disappeared and doesn’t have a grave, MPs like [Sebastian] Ssebuggwawo of Mubende were disappeared from a roadblock [in 1985].

Even after the NRA came to power, DP suffered a lot in the beginning. So, it begs the question, is Chapter Four now full of dead letters or can it come alive and solve actual problems?

One day, the Kalangala Woman MP was roughed up by police, and her rally was scuttled. Then I called the secretary general of her party, NUP, and told him that I had spoken to the Police IGP who was willing to refer the matter to the Police Standards Unit and asked him to go and make a statement; I don’t know if he ever went.

If we want the government to respect these clauses, we must be willing to invoke these clauses or go to court. The same applies to torture. Overall citizen vigilance is the starting point. Uganda is still a young country in terms of democracy and even the practice of human rights. Uganda is still not at the level of Sweden and Denmark and so on, but we must continue to call out these ills, from the excesses by security forces, long detentions without trial, condemn torture, no matter the differences in politics. No excuse to abduct, torture citizens endlessly!

Lastly, whether you return as Justice minister or not, does it concern you that the Constitution is floundering?

It does, because everybody needs the Constitution. Even if you are a dictator, you need a Constitution. In fact, it is even more reason to need a Constitution, for only it can save you from a mob. Without a Constitution, you face a mob. So the government shouldn’t be a mob. Only mobs have no rules. So I am extremely concerned that some members of security are unleashing uncalled-for violence or high-handedness. The good thing is we have not reached the level where it is irreversible.

It must start by reducing the political temperature; the politics are too toxic. The violence unleashed against political activists should be challenged. It doesn’t help when you hear that someone who posted a political message on TikTok or wearing an overall of certain colours is the one arrested. There is no need for the state to interfere with freedom to organise. In any case, how will you defeat a sitting government if you are not free to organise? All these things will eventually push people out of the political arena, but I remain optimistic. I am not one of those who will give up and say, Uganda is beyond redemption.