‘Evil tree’ kills prayer warrior, 13 arrested

At least 13 people have been arrested in Alebtong District in northern Uganda following the death of a 35-year-old prayer warrior.

The suspects currently detained at Alebtong Central Police Station were apprehended following the death of one Jimmy Obong on Friday.

It is reported that one Ben Ogwang had organised prayers for his sick relative identified as Mr John Okodi at Tecwao Village in Alebtong. He later invited Pastor Lawrence Ajuga from the neighboring Kwania District to come and preside over the prayers.

But as people were praying, an unidentified woman got possessed by “evil spirits”.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, said the possessed woman then reportedly led people to a tree suspected to have evil spirits that were tormenting Mr John Okodi’s family.

They later decided to cut the said tree and it fell on Obong who had accompanied them for prayers.

Obong, a resident of Ayela pe Village, Aloi Sub-county in Alebtong District died on the spot, according to police report.

Mr Okema, who confirmed the arrest of 13 people following the incident, said investigations are ongoing.

"It's true we have arrested thirteen people. Our police officers visited the crime scene and the deceased's body [has been] taken to Alebtong [Health Centre IV’s] mortuary awaiting postmortem," he said in a statement on Sunday.



