Ex-Mbabazi aide appointed Mbarara Deputy RCC

President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni has appointed Mr Christopher Aine, the former head of 2016 presidential candidate John Patrick Amama Mbabazi’s security detail as Deputy Resident City Commissioner (DRCC) for Mbarara.

Mr Aine who mysteriously went missing for about five months during the 2016 presidential election campaigns prompted a police-hunt for him with a Shs20million bounty following an alleged assault on supporters of ruling NRM candidate, Mr Museveni, in Ntungamo district.

President Museveni is said to have directed the appointment of Mr Aine who is a son to late Lt Col Julius Aine of Rwengenyu cell, Bubare sub county Kashari south constituency, Mbarara City.

“It was a direct appointment from the president which was made on June 23 and I came to deputize the Resident City Commissioner (RCC),” Mr Aine said.

Mr Aine said he is going to study and analyze, the situation in the city before setting up a working plan that suits Mbarara.

“I still need some time to analyze the challenges which they have then with time we are going to develop a strategy,’’ he noted.

Asked about his past collision with government when he reportedly beat up NRM supporters in Ntungamo District during 2015/16 presidential campaigns, Mr Aine said he was rather focused on the present than the past.

“I do not remember. So please, do not complicate things and do not bring those things back- now that we are moving forward,” he said.

Mbarara RCC Lt Col James Mwesigye said he was ready to work with the ‘‘son of their bush war comrade whom he expects to highly perform.’’

“He reported on July 5. I have been having very many deputies previously and for us we work as a team,’’ he said.

Mr Mwesigye added: “I have not known him before but with the appointment of the president he must be fit to handle the task.’’

Since attaining City status on July 1, 2020, Mbarara has not been having a substantively appointed deputy RCC as the one who was deputizing before that development was consequently transferred to Rwampara and made the RCC.

