FAO, MAAIF equip Karamoja with 14 tractors to boost sustainable farming

Farmers in the Karamoja sub-region are set to benefit from a major agricultural transformation following the official handover of multifunctional walk-behind tractors and other essential mechanisation equipment. The support is aimed at boosting land cultivation, sustainable land management, and a shift from traditional pastoralism to agropastoralism.

The equipment was handed over at the National Agricultural Mechanization Referral Centre in Namalere, Wakiso District, under the project “Fostering Sustainability and Resilience for Food Security in the Karamoja Sub-region” (F-SURE). The event brought together stakeholders from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and local government officials.

Speaking on behalf of MAAIF Permanent Secretary Mr David Kasura-Kyomukama, Eng. Francis Waneloba stressed the importance of transitioning to agropastoralism.

“To ensure that Karamoja is not left behind, there is a need for a shift from pastoralism to agropastoralism where both animals and crops can thrive together. For agropastoralism to thrive, animals have to walk less, and we have identified ways to make this happen by eliminating reasons for the movement through improving breeds, availing water, and improving fodder systems,” he said.

Dr Paul Ayella from MAAIF emphasized the project's focus on scaling up land use and introducing sustainable farming methods.

“The goal is to increase the land area for cultivation and as well implement sustainable land management practices in Karamoja. Traditionally, farming relies on human power which limits production levels, thus the need for mechanization,” he explained.

FAO Representative in Uganda, Mr Antonio Querido, officially handed over the equipment, underlining the transformative impact of sustainable mechanisation on smallholder farmers in the region.

The F-SURE project is a five-year initiative funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), jointly implemented by FAO and UNDP, with MAAIF as the lead partner. It aims to reach over 12,000 farming households across six districts: Karenga, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Nabilatuk, and Nakapiripirit.

Mr Querido noted that the project is part of a wider GEF Pilot Programme designed to integrate ecosystem management into improved food systems and agriculture for smallholder farmers.

“The project has already established 250 Farmer Field Schools, where communities are learning climate-resilient farming practices, diversifying production, and building skills in agroforestry, natural regeneration, and pasture management. While an independent evaluation showed significant progress in restoring degraded land, limited access to labour-saving tools has been a constraint. The newly provided equipment is expected to bridge this gap,” he said.

Some of the walk-behind tractors destined for the Karamoja region, delivered under the F-SURE project. Photo/Trevor Lutalo

The equipment package includes 55 units of 14 hp walk-behind tractors equipped with mouldboard ploughs and integrated seed and fertilizer planters, as well as tractor trailers, assorted maintenance kits, water bowsers, and hose reels for irrigation. Motorcycles and tricycles are also part of the package to enhance extension services and transport logistics.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Karamoja region, Kotido District LC5 Chairperson Mr Paul Komol Lote said:

“We believe this can change the way our people view crop farming since the region has been dominated by livestock farming.”

To ensure sustainability, FAO has trained MAAIF and local government staff on the technical and business aspects of mechanisation. These trainers will work with tractor operators, local mechanics, and farmer groups to strengthen capacity in equipment management and service provision.

The project will also introduce a farmer group service provider model, in which selected groups will manage the equipment and offer services to their members and surrounding communities for a fee, promoting ownership and long-term sustainability.