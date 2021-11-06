‘Food waste to blame for food insecurity in Uganda’

The senior officer in charge of processing technologies at the ministry of trade industry and cooperatives, Mr Kassim Semanda has said there is need to put in place proper food utilization processes in order to combat what she described as dangerous food waste across the country.

“In order to reduce food waste and secure food, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of the various sources of food waste throughout the food supply chain. There is need for further research to identify, report food waste so that government regulators, food supply chain stakeholders can put in place food waste utilization practices” he said.

Mr Semanda made the remarks during the two day Green Technologies for Consumer Choice and Food Waste Stakeholder’s validation Workshop held in Entebbe.

“The vast amount of food ending up as waste is not only a humanitarian problem but also a serious economic and environmental problem. The world has limited natural resources and environmentally cost effective resources must be found to increase food production, improved distribution networks and promote effective food supply chain management practices,” he said.

Mr Semanda said there is need to address the rampant food waste in order to provide enough food for people across the country.

“To alleviate the increasing demand for food production, it is necessary to significantly reduce food waste, sustainable food production, intelligent management and proper food distribution are key factors that must be addressed if we expect to feed our growing population” he said.

The Uganda Cleaner Production Centre (UCPC) technical person Mr Edson Twinomujuni said the project being piloted in Uganda will help prevent food waste across the country.

“We have carried out a survey to understand the drivers of food waste in Uganda to enable us come up with suitable interventions to address food waste in the country. We are going to come up with technologies to recover, convert food waste into animal feeds, renewable energy like biogas,” he said.

Mr Twinomujuni said the project presents an opportunity to develop commitments and specific actions that are supported by 'green technologies' to reduce food waste in local contexts.

“The project will support close collaboration with local government to adopt policies that facilitate the green technology response, especially in places where the capacity of technology providers is weak” he said.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and national focal point switch Africa green project Mr Richard Mugambwa said recycling of food wastes can greatly decrease on the effects of global warming.

“Food wastes causes problems like municipal solid wastes, produces methane gas as it decomposes leading to global warming which we need to manage by recycling the food wastes which can help us manage the effects of global warming” he said.