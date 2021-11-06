‘Food waste to blame for food insecurity in Uganda’

Executive Director Uganda Cleaner Production Centre  Silver Ssebagala (L) chats with senior officer  processing technologies at the ministry of trade. PHOTO/ PAUL ADUDE 

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • The Uganda Cleaner Production Centre (UCPC) technical person Mr Edson Twinomujuni said the project being piloted in Uganda will help prevent food waste across the country.

The senior officer in charge of processing technologies at the ministry of trade industry and cooperatives, Mr Kassim Semanda has said there is need to put in place proper food utilization processes in order to combat what she described as dangerous food waste across the country.

