Four arrested for allegedly assaulting Soroti MP during NRM primaries

Police in Soroti have arrested four people accused of assaulting Soroti County MP Patrick Aeku during the NRM party primaries at Omodoi Parish, Ocokican Sub-county.

The suspects have been identified as Simon Opio (45), a resident of Awoja Village in Acaboi Parish, Gweri County; Paul Okwii (38), from Gweri County; Simon Okwii (28), from Northern Division in Soroti County East; and Emmanuel Elosu (38), a resident of Adacar Parish in Asuret Village.

According to Mr Moses Olang, the Soroti District Police Commander, the four were arrested in connection with the physical attack on the MP and will soon be produced in court.

“We arrested four suspects believed to have assaulted the MP for Soroti County, and they will be taken to court for questioning,” Mr Olang told Daily Monitor.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 17, as Hon Aeku was visiting the PAG Polling Station in Omodoi Parish to monitor voting activities. He sustained head injuries during the assault and was rushed to Doctor’s Plaza for medical attention.

Mr Francis Auta, a coordinator on Aeku’s campaign team, said he narrowly escaped a similar attack after being recognized by a group of hostile individuals.

“One person pointed me out and said I was Aeku’s supporter. I ran and took refuge in a nearby house,” Auta recounted.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but tensions were reportedly high across several polling stations in Soroti during the NRM primaries.





