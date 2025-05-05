Government rolls out nutrition drive for 26,000 children

Ministry of Health, in partnership with UNICEF, has launched a new program that will provide free egg powder to 25,950 children across Uganda. The initiative is designed to enrich local diets by delivering animal-source proteins critical for child growth.

“The egg powder will be mixed with locally available foods like beans and matooke, adding animal-source protein to make diets more diverse and nutritious,” said Laura Ahumuza Turinawe, a senior nutritionist at the Ministry of Health.

The program targets children aged 6 to 23 months and will be rolled out in four phases, starting in the Tooro sub-region districts of Kamwenge, Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo, and Kasese, where stunting rates remain around 40 percent—despite the region’s reputation for abundant food production.

“For the next six months, we will distribute egg powder free of charge in Kamwenge through Village Health Teams, providing weekly supplies to households,” Ahumuza explained on May 5, during a media engagement on Uganda’s nutrition situation.

While UNICEF has covered the initial procurement costs, sustainability remains a challenge. To address future affordability concerns, the program will encourage families to rear chickens and sell eggs to local producers as a way of creating a self-reliant supply chain.

Samalie Namukose, Assistant Commissioner for the Nutrition Division, emphasized the long-term goal of integrating eggs into daily child nutrition.

“We want families to see eggs as a staple for children. One egg a day can significantly improve a child’s growth,” she said.

Despite being known as Uganda’s “food basket,” Tooro continues to struggle with high malnutrition rates.

“We chose Tooro to investigate the underlying causes of malnutrition in a region with abundant food. This program will help us identify and address these factors,” Namukose added.

The initiative represents a critical step toward reducing malnutrition and stunting, with plans to scale up the project based on lessons learned in the pilot districts.

Nationally, Namukose noted signs of progress in the fight against child malnutrition.

“First of all, stunting has reduced from 29% to 26% among the children under five, and for those who are underweight, we have managed to reduce from 14% to 10%,” she said, adding that efforts are being intensified to drive these numbers even lower.