‘Govt’s health facilities are barely scraping by’

A parliamentary committee that reviewed the upgrading of health centre (HC) IIs and IIIs, the construction of new HC IIIs, and the supply of equipment to both upgraded and newly built centres, has given a bleak assessment. Parliament’s Committee on Government Assurance also examined the hiring of health workers for these facilities, the installation of CT scans, oxygen plants, and ICU bed equipment in regional referral hospitals (RRH), as well as the distribution of oxygen cylinders to HC IVs.

Its verdict? “[The] government has not lived up to its promise to implement the assurance to upgrade, rehabilitate, construct and equip health facilities in local governments; install CT scans, oxygen plants and ICU equipment in all regional referral hospitals across the country." The government, it was further noted, vowed to fulfill the promises by the end of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024. Promises such as, the Committee noted, “establishing a health centre III in every sub-county across the country” have gone unfulfilled. This, even after the House approved a $55m (Shs195b) loan request in 2019 to make inroads on the same.

Dropping the ball

The loan was under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers (UgIFT) 1. It was sourced from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank to bankroll the upgrading of 124 HC IIs to IIIs in sub-counties that were handicapped on that front. An additional Shs352.2b loan under the UgIFT2 programme was approved by the House in 2021, with the funds coming yet again from the IDA. The loan was, noted the Committee, intended “to finance the construction of staff houses in upgraded HCs, construction and equipping of new HC IIIs in sub-counties without health centres IIIs, procurement of medical equipment for upgraded HCs and rehabilitation of existing HCs.”

The picture on the ground? “Only two HC IIs out of the 24; Kaina HC II and Kafunjo HC II (both in Ntungamo District) had been fully upgraded to HCIII by the time of the Committee oversight.” And it gets worse. Works upgrade, noted the Committee, “on 41 HCIIs were ongoing, with the majority of the projects at less than 50 percent [while the] “upgrade of the remaining 81 HCIIIs had not started.” Investigations also showed that “out of the 62 HCIIIs earmarked for new construction under the UgIFT 2 programme, only three—Kasangati HC (Wakiso District), Kakindo HCIII (Kakumiro District) and Kikooma HCIII (Kyankwanzi District)—had been completed.” It was also discovered that “construction of 28 HC IIIs was still ongoing, while works on 31 HCs had not yet started.” Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said the Committee’s findings make clear that her docket is in dire need of funding.

“We need funding,” Minister Aceng said, “not only for infrastructure, but also for commodities.” Yet what baffled the House Committee was that even with funding made available through borrowed funds, State actors still contrived to drop the ball. While the delay in release of necessary funds stuck out like a sore thumb, it was noted that when the money—as Finance minister Matia Kasaija loves to say— “finally came,” outcomes that included defective works and non-compliance with standard project designs were the order of the day. “There were prolonged delays in completion by contractors (including the UPDF brigade) due to lack of supervision by the district Local Government leadership,” the House report reads in part, adding that there was “absence of essential documentation regarding the contracts and BoQs [Bill of Quantities].

Bottlenecks galore

Whereas “all project-related decisions, including contract award and procurement of equipment were managed by the Central government,” the Health ministry was faulted for double payments to some contractors. This, the Committee observed, arose “from the change of policy to award contracts, particularly to the UPDF Engineers Brigade.” “Shs400m for completion of Ober HC IV (Lira City) maternity ward and theatre was channelled directly to the Ministry of Defence by the Ministry of Health, well aware of another running contract with B.P Enterprises and Construction Co. Limited,” the Committee report pointed out. It was also discovered that several sub-counties and town councils across the country don’t have HCs despite the House having appropriated Sh552.6b for the same.

“No work had been done on the 81 out of the 124 HC IIs earmarked for upgrade to HCIII […] 31 out of the 62 (50 percent) planned new constructions for HC IIIs in sub-counties without any government HC III had not even started,” the report revealed, adding:“There was adverse mismanagement of contracts by the Ministry of Health that involved re-awarding of already running contracts to the UPDF Engineers Brigade in total violation of the PPDA [Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority] Act […] there was a likelihood of fraud in the management and implementation of the various UgIFT projects across the country.” The odd good news in the report was always tampered with an influx of bad news.

Take the fact that the “government procured, delivered and installed 15 functioning CT scan machines in 14 RRHs and Bombo General Military Hospital, including one Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in Mbarara RRH.” It was tampered with revelations that the CT scan machines in some of the facilities were not appropriate and that patients were tasked to pay in order to access CT scanning services. As a matter of fact, added the Committee, some facilities did not have “qualified staff to operate the newly installed CT scans service machines.” Consequently, the government facilities charged patients each time they sought CT scans services.

User fees were anywhere between Shs120,000 and Shs250,000. “At Mubende hospital, a standard fee of Shs150,000 was set for non-contrast procedures and Shs250,000 for contrast procedures,” the report disclosed, adding:“[While the] Ministry of Health procured and delivered medical equipment to district Local Governments across the country for installation in the HCs earmarked for upgrade or construction, in number of instances, the medical equipment was delivered to HCs prior to completion of the projects.” As a result, this “exposed such equipment to the risk of gross mishandling.” To compound matters, “[the] Ministry of Health delivered medical equipment to health facilities which did not have the required staff in place.”

Take in “Kachuru HC III, [which] had partial equipment delivered but had no personnel to operate them” and in “Kitabaazi HC II (Masaka City) recently upgraded to HC III and fully equipped but was still operating as HC II due to inadequate medical staff.” Elsewhere, the Kyarwabuganda HC II in Mbarara City had only a registered nurse and an enrolled midwife at its disposal, despite being cleared to have 55 medical staff on account of its upgrade to a HC III. “This needs to be discussed seriously with Parliament because, to date, we recruit in placement basis. The argument is that recruitment of staff requires salary, which is continuous, but when we request for money to buy ICU [intensive care unit] equipment, it is a one-off.

So [the] Finance [ministry] sees what is easier to finance as a one-off vis-à-vis what is continuous. So we don’t have staff,” Minister Aceng said. “On the issue of staff, we may have to discuss this issue a little more quickly because [our development] partners withdrew. [The] partners were supporting over 10,000 staff that are currently also not being paid and are on katebe [i.e. waiting list], and I need them. So, it is an urgent thing. [This includes] specialists that we need,” Minister Aceng added.

How can I breathe with no air? Much as 143 ICU bed units were procured and delivered to 14 RRHs as well as five selected national referral hospitals (NRHs), lawmakers found that most of these “were still ‘boxed’ and kept in stores due to lack of standard ICU infrastructure at the respective [facilities].” At one referral hospital, it was, for instance, discovered that “a new 20-bed ICU was still under construction, yet even the projected space looked insufficient for the overwhelming patient population.” Some facilities—like the referral hospitals in Mbale and Masaka—kept ICU equipment in stores “because works on the surgical complexes meant to house the new 10-bed capacity ICUs had stalled due to lack of funds.”

Whereas the government procured and delivered “20 new oxygen plants to NRHs, RRHs and Bombo Military General Hospital,” it emerged that “none of the newly procured oxygen plants at the various RRHs visited was operational.” In Buhinga, the plant was yet to be installed; in Mbarara, Masaka and Gulu RRH, construction of the infrastructure meant to accommodate the Oxygen Plants had not yet been completed. “The newly procured oxygen plants could not operate on the low-capacity transformers currently in the RRHs. They required Shs13.7b to upgrade the transformers and voltage stabilisers to the capacity enough to run the oxygen plants in all RRHs,” noted the House Committee. Minister Aceng said the Committee’s report only tells half of the story. “Twenty-four high-capacity oxygen plants were procured.

However, the oxygen plants for Lira, Mbale, Mbarara and Hoima were procured by the Global Fund; not [the GoU]. They came in after; not at the same time with the government[-procured] ones,” she said. “To date, 15 oxygen plants have been installed and are working. Nine are not because each installation requires a transformer, which the Ministry of Energy was not able to provide. Parliament provided for the others, and the others we are still waiting for the money. The chair of the Health Committee has severally pushed for this, but it is true that it consumes a lot of power. We have been pushing that the hospitals are put on the industrial line if we are to maintain them. We are yet to have a breakthrough with this request,” she added, agreeing with the Government Assurance Committee’s findings that old and new oxygen plants at various RRHs have been out of use for several weeks."



