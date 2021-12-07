Govt unveils programme to boost adult literacy

Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo (R) launches the Integrated Community Learning for Wealth creation (ICOLEW) programme in Jinja City last week. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • ICOLEW is also designed to match literacy and numeracy skills with development.

Government has partnered with the German Adult Education Association (DVV International) to implement the Integrated Community Learning for Wealth creation (ICOLEW) programme in a bid to address youth and adult illiteracy in the country.

