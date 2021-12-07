Govt unveils programme to boost adult literacy

Government has partnered with the German Adult Education Association (DVV International) to implement the Integrated Community Learning for Wealth creation (ICOLEW) programme in a bid to address youth and adult illiteracy in the country.

The ICOLEW has been repackaged to address unmet community needs under the former programme, Functional Adult Literacy (FAL), which the government previously implemented for the same cause.

“Technology is critically important, so we need to harmonise this (programme) in the area of adult learning which currently stands at 76 percent,” Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo said at the launch of the programme in Jinja City.

ICOLEW is also designed to match literacy and numeracy skills with development.

“Police once reported 14,000 cases of GBV countrywide, yet Nwoya district alone reported 11,000 cases and Kasese reported 3,000 cases; do we assume there was no case of GBV elsewhere in the country? We are now looking at evidence-based data to enable institutions to speak to each other with clear evidence,” she asked.

The Principal Literacy Officer in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Imelda Kyaringabira Engabi said following successful piloting, the government has recommended a nation-wide roll out of the programme.

“Each Village has one community empowerment group (CEG) with a minimum of 25 learners and a maximum of 30 learners and one community facilitator. The programme has reached out to 5,603 learners, with 70 percent of them being female,” Ms Kyaringabira said.

The target beneficiaries include FAL programme graduates, school dropouts, non and semi-literate adults aged over 15 years as well as marginalized people in remote areas.

According to Ms Kyaringabira, the programme seeks to empower illiterates to participate in the development process, build and enhance literacy and numeracy skills of learners and increase access and utilization of micro-credit services.

The programme, with partnership from the German Adult Education Association (DVV International), has since 2016 been implemented in the districts of Namayingo, Iganga, Mpigi and Nwoya on a pilot basis across 16 sub-counties (four per district), 26 parishes and 160 Villages and Sub-villages.

No security needed

Ms Madinah Namutebi, a salon owner and beneficiary from Mpigi District, said she started out with only a bar of soap and roller after banks reportedly declined to advance her credit without security.

“But with the ICOLEW, no security is needed, but group savings as we are taught how to save and keep our books of accounts,” she said.

Ms Rose Akwena, a beneficiary from Nwoya district, said from the programme, she has learnt how to save and has since ventured into piggery, tomato growing and poultry.

Mr Ronald Sanya, the Namayingo LC5 chairperson, said his district has benefited from the pilot project, and that if taken on very well, it will be a huge success.