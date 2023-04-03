 How to fast while at a remote workstation

If you are fasting and working in a remote area, ask your boss to revise your working hours and also explain to him or her any possible changes to your practices.

It is highly unlikely that your performance and working hours would stay the same during Ramadan, even if you plan it to be so.

Of course, the boss is expected to exercise some flexibility if possible and change the Muslim workers’ routines to get the best out of them during the day.

Where possible, the boss is expected to arrange skype meetings and calls for his staff during early hours of the day to make most of their relatively higher energy levels.

If he or she used to communicate at a time which is now their sunset, he has to make sure he changes things quickly.

If emails are not responded to, it isn’t out of discourtesy. If it’s more important, fasting Muslim staff members are more likely to delay until a time they can properly consider their response.

The boss should not feel surprised or obliged to reply if he receives emails in the early hours of the morning. Fasting staff tend to stay up late and will often spend some time doing bits of work.

Of course, Ramadan doesn’t mean “business as not usual” . So, the boss has to communicate with his staff or clients how any changes or strategies will be used to ensure targets are still met.



