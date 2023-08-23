‘How we survived cancer’

Since many patients find it hard to cope with cancer, survivors have shared how they overcame the deadly disease.

The survivors shared their experiences, required treatment, and how they beat the disease.

Ms Harriet Ismail Agote, 57, the head teacher at Tiling Primary School in Ngora District, and Sheila Munyanziza, 57, a health worker, living and working in the United Kingdom, are some of the Ugandans who believe that their cancer experiences once amplified, can offer relief to other cancer patients.

Ms Munyanziza was first diagnosed with lymphoma cancer at Westminster Hospital, Chelsea in 2011.

Despite treatment, the cancer resurfaced in 2015. Fortunately, she was able to receive comprehensive medical coverage from the UK government for her treatment.

While undergoing treatment for the second cancer, she inquired on how patients are treated back home.

She was shocked to learn that the radiotherapy machine had broken down at Uganda Cancer Institute, leaving patients from distant places such as Gulu and DR Congo stranded.

“I can feel the pain of cancer patients, especially after chemotherapy. Whereas treatment is free, feeding is not. Sometimes it is not affordable. For some patients, even transport from home to hospital to get treatment isn’t there and yet the patient is expected to be stress- free,” she said.

Ms Munyanziza attributed her survival to the exceptional care she received. For example, she was relieved of the responsibility of covering the transportation expenses for the 80-mile journey between her UK residence and the hospital.

“After undergoing chemotherapy, the after-effects are worse than the cancer itself because all cells are killed and this is a point at which the patients are at their lowest moments.

“Lack of proper care can finish you off. People become impatient with you, others write you off and other people stop associating with you,” she said.

Even after she was discharged, the hospital checked on her regularly to find out how she was coping.

“When I told them about certain symptoms I was experiencing, they knew I lacked blood and they picked me up from home for treatment at their cost,” she said. Her experience further reinforced the crucial role of compassionate care.

Ms Harriet Ismail Agote

For Ms Agote, when breast cancer was detected in 2021, she encountered financial hardships in her battle with the disease, having to dig into her savings to cover a series of costly tests and treatments.

She took various tests and scans for the liver, the renal system, blood count, HIV/Aids and Hepatitis until a final diagnosis confirmed that the lump on her right hand breast was a cancerous tumour.

Each test cost around Shs700,000 until February 2022, when she enrolled for a three-month chemotherapy at Nsambya Hospital.

Ms Agote had to pay an Uber driver Shs70,000 daily to take her to hospital. On May 23, 2022, she was subjected to an operation to remove the tumour.

After the surgery, she enrolled on a second cycle of chemotherapy for two months, where she was required to report to hospital once a week.

She was, thereafter, referred to Uganda Cancer Institute for radiotherapy where she was given 50 doses. These were 25 days of radiation where she had to commute between hospitals at Shs20, 000 a day on a boda boda.

Ms Agote suffered memory loss, nausea, diarrhoea, hair loss and, her skin, nails, palms and feet started darkening.



She says much as these symptoms may not manifest in other patients, others feel itching, numbness of feet, fingers, paralysed toes, pain in the bones and diaphragm.

However, on May 23, when her consultant, Dr Okuku reviewed her results, they were good and another review was carried out on August 15, which showed steady progress. On August 28, she will be going back for a minor surgery to remove the chemo port.

Ms Agote attributes her recovery to God, a supportive family, doctors and her openness about her condition.

Her journey was not without sacrifices, as her daughter postponed her university education to provide dedicated care. She also had to adhere to the specific food such as greens, juice, and avoidance of sugar and fatty food.

Bill Flicks, Agote’s elder son, unware that his mother would one day contract cancer, in 2015 when Ms Munyanziza registered a NGO, Patients Relief Mission, to support cancer patients with feeding and accommodation, Bill sacrificed his comedy talent and cinematography skills to volunteer at her Kiota Corner care home in Kawempe, a city suburb. Here, he profiled cancer patients and started raising awareness about the disease.

When his mother was diagnosed with the disease in 2022, Ms Munyanziza’s experiences became lessons for Bill’s mother.

In order to thank God for saving his mother, Bill, who doubles as the founder of Laughing Tribe, decided to organise the Hilarity Charity show scheduled for November 3 at City Royal Resort Bugolobi.

He says they have partnered with the Patients Relief Mission to stage the concert to raise Shs270m to build a cancer care home for needy patients in Mukono District.

They will be working with Kawolo hospital to encourage cancer patients on their treatment journey.

About cancer

According to National Cancer Institute, cancer is a disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body.

Cancer can start almost anywhere in the human body, which is made up of trillions of cells. Normally, human cells grow and multiply to form new cells as the body needs them.

When cells grow old or become damaged, they die, and new cells take their place.