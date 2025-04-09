"I’m not a cadre judge," says new Judicial Service Commission boss

The new chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Justice Douglas Singiza Karekona, has dismissed claims that he is a "cadre judge" who is particularly friendly to the Executive branch of government.

During his appearance before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament on Wednesday to present his policy statement, Justice Singiza responded to Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba, who suggested that cadre judges were more likely to be promoted and receive lucrative positions compared to their counterparts.

"Let me quickly address the concerns raised here," Justice Singiza said. "In 2018, I was a Magistrate Grade One, having graduated with a PhD in 2013. Where was the 'cadre ship' that couldn't promote me back then?” he asked the MPs.

He continued, “Am I asking you to believe that it wasn’t my 'cadre ship' that promoted me, but rather my skills, which have led to my current position as chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission?”

About a month ago, President Museveni appointed Justice Singiza as the chairperson of the JSC, the government body responsible for recruiting and disciplining judicial officers. Prior to this appointment, Justice Singiza had served as a judge at the High Court in Kampala.

His appointment came under scrutiny, especially following his handling of the controversial habeas corpus application filed by opposition political leader Dr Kizza Besigye, who was remanded in custody on treason-related charges. Dr Besigye had sought orders from Justice Singiza to release him from what he described as illegal detention at Luzira prison.

However, Justice Singiza dismissed Dr Besigye’s application, stating that it was overtaken by events because the opposition leader had already been charged in a civilian court and remanded. In his ruling, Justice Singiza also responded to critics on social media who had labeled him a “Nazi judge.”

“I note that from the time the motion was filed until it was heard, I faced numerous attacks on social media in the form of insults and personal threats to my life and those close to me," Justice Singiza remarked. "While some insults may fall under the category of fair comment, I take issue with the satire, particularly the cartoons that depicted me as a Nazi judge.”

He continued: “In many parts of the world, any depiction of someone as a Nazi apologist is considered prima facie evidence of criminal prejudice.”

A Nazi judge was a jurist who served under the Nazi regime and played a role in influencing the legal system during that time. One of the most notable examples is Roland Freisler, a prominent Nazi judge.

At the time of his ruling, Justice Singiza had also recently dismissed a habeas corpus application filed by lawyer Eron Kiiza. Kiiza had sought the release of his client, who had been sentenced to nine months in prison by the General Court Martial for contempt of court. However, Kiiza’s client was later released on bail in a separate case.