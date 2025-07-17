‘I’m your mother, work out things respectfully,’ Janet tells voters amid NRM election tensions

Uganda’s First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni and the ruling party’s top election official on Thursday called for restraint as tensions flared in Ntungamo District ahead of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary primaries.

In an audio message recorded in Runyankole and shared with the media, Janet Museveni, who also serves as Ntungamo’s NRM chairperson and Education Minister, urged candidates and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully.

“I ask you to exhibit integrity in the elections. These are internal polls—if you don’t go through, support those who do,” she said, adding: “I am your mother… work out things that give me respect.”

The call for calm follows overnight clashes in Ntungamo Municipality between supporters of incumbent MP Yona Musinguzi and rival Phillip Ankwasa Tumuhimbise.

Dozens were reportedly arrested.

NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi also visited the district to monitor the situation and emphasized the need for a peaceful process.

“Elections should not be a do-or-die. We are electing leaders, not graves,” Odoi said, noting that other hotspots such as Sembabule and Ibanda districts have also drawn concern over potential violence.

NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi talks on phone while walking along a street in Ntungamo District in the morning on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

In Ntungamo, at least 28 candidates are contesting for six parliamentary seats, including Woman MP, Ntungamo Municipality, Rushenyi, Ruhaama, Ruhaama East, and Kajara.

"We have delivered NRM registers and no one should claim that he/she has a fake register. Whoever wants to manipulate our system will go to the Luzira Prison of Ntungamo," Odoi warned.

The stakes are high in a district seen as politically symbolic, being the First Lady’s home turf.

Ms Maria Mirembe, the district elections officer, said ballot material was dispatched under heavy security presence.

The NRM, Uganda’s ruling party since 1986, is conducting nationwide primaries to select candidates for the 2026 general elections.

However, allegations of violence and vote manipulation have marred the build-up to several contests.

A Monitor tally shows that more than seven campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote.

List of candidates in Ntungamo flagbearer race

Ntungamo Municipality: Nuwagira Erick, Ankwatsa Phillip, Beyendeza Edward, Katureebe Micheal, Musinguzi Yona

Rushenyi: Niwahereza Ambrose Kyenjoga, Niwamanya Herbert Nyongozi, Mubangizi Fideli, Kabasharira Naome

Ruhaama: Richard Barungi, Rwakimari Beatrice, Nkwasibwe Henry Zinkurateire, Abesigamukama Bruno, Mpeirwe Nobles, Abaasa Jackson, Nimwesiga Rutaro David, Tushabe Agnes

Ruhaama East: Taremwa Dickson Katts, Kahima Moses Mugabe, Jackson Kabikire Mubangizi, Kamukama Benjamin, Mbabazi Advan

Kajara: Muhwezi Deus, James Hunter Byenjeru Tukahirwa, Atumanya Eliakim, Muhangi Keneth Mushana, Atwiine Godwin, Twamuhabwa Wilson

