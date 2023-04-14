‘I shrugged off several rape attempts in Jordan’

Joan Nannono never harboured any hopes of working as a housemaid. She often pictured herself making a living out of either teaching or dancing.

Such was the mastery she had over the art of dancing that she hoped to perform on the grandest of stages in Europe, the US or China.

After writing her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, her dreams were quashed when financial bottlenecks impeded her access to tertiary education. Things went from bad to worse when she conceived.

“I could not continue with my dancing career because I was a new mom and dance requires intense training and energy,” she told Saturday Monitor, adding, “My career was put to a halt so that I take on parenting tasks.”

But when it became apparent that her son was going to be subjected to an absent father, she rejoined the dance troupe to make ends meet. The money though, was too pitiful to give her son a good life. It soon dawned on her that working as a domestic worker in the Middle East would be the lucky break her young family so badly craved.

“I would be paid between Shs50,000 and Shs60,000 to dance and events did not come in on a regular basis,” she revealed, adding, “I had to find an alternative.”

Nannono was advised by a friend to take up an opportunity to work as a maid in Jordan as advertised by a local labour exporting company. At the time, Nannono had never travelled anywhere outside the central region in Uganda. She had no travel documents.

Early in 2018, she sought advice from her friends about how to acquire a passport. Most of them said going to the Directorate of Immigration would be frustrating if anything because of the red tape involved in getting a passport. She was pointed in the direction of someone who would deliver an express passport. All she needed to do was shell out Shs360,000.

“I did not sign anywhere but he rather asked for a photocopy of my National ID, photos and money,” she recalls, adding, “He said he would deliver the passport later in the day.”

The crooked agent, however, switched off his telephone contacts for days and later blocked Nannono’s phone number. He neither lived up to his promise nor offered a clear explanation.

Determined and focused, Nannono looked for money and got an express passport later through another agent.

“The new agent paid and gave me documents, but he asked me to physically go to the passport’s office, which I did and I got the passport,” she revealed.

Journey to Jordan

Nannono’s preference was to work in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She had heard that it was a friendly place. The labour agent she used, however, dangled a juicy opportunity to work in Jordan. Her prospective employer wanted a Catholic housemaid.

“He said to me there was a Catholic family in the Jordanian city of Amman that strictly needed a Catholic maid and I accepted,” she said.

The sweetener was that some demands such as pre-training had to be waived because the family was never strict and urgently needed a maid. All Nannono paid was the medical fees, an agency branded T-shirt worth Shs30,000 and transport to Entebbe airport.

Nannono arrived at Entebbe airport six hours before her flight. She travelled in a bus with a group of 20 other girls. All of them were headed to the Middle East.

She recalls the process at the airport was eased by a representative from the labour agency, who kept making phone calls in case of any hurdles. He guided the group on what to do.

In the afternoon, Nannono, who travelled with Qatar Airways, was already on the plane with the other girls. They kept sharing stories of hope and praying.

“We imagined what we could do after earning a lot of money … I kept looking outside the plane and trying to convince myself the clouds are real objects as I enjoyed,” she told Saturday Monitor.

After trying out the inflight meal offerings, Nannono tried to find her way to the loo. I took some time to find the water flashing knob.

“I had never seen such a toilet and I delayed inside trying to figure out how to use it. I was not scared, but I was brave to discover everything, including testing every meal served on the plane,” she recalls.

Nannono touched down in Jordan later in the day. That was the last time she saw a Ugandan in Jordan. The airport was like an open market experience. A number of receiving families and agents kept shouting names of specific people before taking them away. She recalls a man shouting several times: “Joan, Joan … Joan from Uganda.”

She later approached him and after exchanging pleasantries, was driven together with Philippine nationals directly to a hospital for medical check-ups. After, Nannono was taken to a labour agency in Amman where she was subjected to another battery of medical tests before being picked up by the family.

While at the agency in Jordan, Nannono utilised the opportunity to ask a couple of questions before she was picked up by the family. She was told she was in the country to work but not to be treated like a queen.

“They said to me that my happiness is guaranteed by my Kafeel. I asked who Kafeel was and they said to me it’s a title for my employer or sponsor,” she revealed.

The agent further told me that my boss would have powers to decide whether I can exist or not from the country no matter if I am happy or not.

“I realised that my employers had full control over my contract terms, including wage and accommodation. This is as long as state law is not violated and I came to terms with it because I had no choice,” she said.

Nannono was introduced to a family of six people. Her duty was to cook, wash, take care of the house and an elderly person, who was always in and out of hospital. Nannono adds that she was never bullied into taking up extra assignments.

Being a Catholic, Nannono was always given a chance to practice her religion. She also says her wage always arrived on the dot.

“My life changed and I started fending for my family. My child joined school and I was able to buy land and start up a few businesses for myself,” she reveals.

It was not always rosy for Nanono on the job. She would, for instance, wash all but her clothes using her employer’s washing machine. During mealtimes, she would always be told not to eat much because she was not in her home.

“I could never be allowed to serve,” she said, adding that the food rations extended to her were “child worthy.”

Nanono reveals that she was almost raped by a mentally ill family member of her Kafeel. No-one believed her rape claim. She adds that on another occasion, a family doctor, who often came at night to treat an elderly family head, nearly raped her in her room. She fought back. Valiantly.

“He came to my room hoping that I had slept off and he started undressing me by force. I hit him with a flat iron, but he did stop. I fought back as I shouted and a family member came to my rescue,” she revealed.

Nanono contends cases of sexual harassment and attempt to rape kept happening to her and other housemaids in Jordan. They used a WhatsApp group to offer each other support.

Nannono returned to Uganda last March. She currently works as a digital marketer in Kampala.