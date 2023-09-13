Intelligence officer sent back to jail over forgery

An intelligence officer has been further remanded by Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court after the consideration of his bail ruling was deferred to September 19.

Ibrahim Bagaya, 54, faces two charges of forgery contrary to Section 342 and 347 of the Penal Code Act and uttering of false document contrary to Section 351 of the Penal Code Act.

The presiding magistrate Elisha Arinaitwe postponed the bail ruling to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), represented by Senior State Attorney Hope Mutoni, to review Mr Bagaya’s bail application papers.

Prosecution contends that Bagaya and others still at large on March 2, 2021 at Kizungu Village Urban Council LC 1, Makindye Division in the Kampala District, with intent to defraud or deceive, forged an introductory letter of Kizungu Village Urban Council LC1.

Under count two of uttering of a false document, it is alleged that the officer and others still at large on May 20, 2021 at High Court of Uganda-Family Division in the Kampala, knowing and fraudulently uttered a false document.

The DPP claims the document in question was an introduction letter of Ms Angelina Kagere Lubowa dated March 2, 2021 purporting to have been authored by LC 1 chairperson of Kizungu Village Urban Council, whereas not.

Intelligence officers are employed by the government to collect, analyse, and disseminate information that is vital to national security.