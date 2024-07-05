‘Jinja insecurity is sponsored by community members’

Security operatives from the Police Force and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF), say criminal activities in Jinja City are being sponsored by some community members.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner Jinja South Division, Henry Kitambula, said joint security operations conducted by the Police and UPDF within the City are frustrating after some suspects arrested with evidence appearing in court are reportedly granted bail through influence peddling by their proxy sponsors.

Mr Kitambula said the proxies are reluctant to cooperate with security organs, while some instead participate in securing police bond and bail for the criminals, some of whom are hardcore.

“The funders of insecurity can contribute as much as Shs5m to have these hardcore criminals freed,” Mr Kitambula said during the handover of office of outgoing Kiira Region Police Commander (RPC), SSP Rogers Seguya, to his successor SSP Charles Nsaba, at the regional office in Jinja City on July 4.

Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Mr Richard Gulume, said security efforts to eliminate criminals in the region have reportedly been foiled by the Resident State Attorney and Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), through lawyers seeking to secure bail.

According to Mr Gulume, the same criminals reintegrated into the community are responsible for machete-wielding gangs attacking the community.

The Cantonment Commander of Gaddafi Barracks in charge of Busoga Sub-region, Brig Emmanuel Kanyesigye, described transfers as “normal”, and not necessarily mean that an office bearer has failed to perform.

He said they are having regional security meetings in the barracks, judiciary and the ODPP as part of their efforts to address the problems.

Mr Seguya, who has been transferred to Kampala South Metropolitan as RPC, said he was posted to the region when there were high crime rates; however, through teamwork with stakeholders, it has gradually reduced.

Mr Nsaba, his successor, said security cannot be achieved at an individual level, but through joint efforts. “What guides us is teamwork, and I have worked with many of you before,” he said.