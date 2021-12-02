 Justice Ssekaana directs lawyers on Chapter Four case

By  Anthony Wesaka

  • The case arose in October when Chapter Four sued NGO Bureau challenging its decision contained in an August 18 letter, accusing it of operating in “non-compliance” with the law.

  • According to Chapter Four, the actions of the NGO Bureau are without factual basis on grounds that prior to the closure, they were filing their annual returns with the latest being in January and that they were fully compliant with the law.

Kampala High Court Judge  Musa Ssekaana has directed lawyers involved in the case in which government indefinitely suspended Chapter Four’s operating licence, to file written submissions  that he will base on to give his ruling.
In August, government suspended operations of 54 civil society organisations, as a move to tighten its grip on their activities.
Justice Ssekaana’s directive followed a brief court session yesterday with Chapter Four lawyers led by Mr David Mpanga and Mr Francis Gimara.
The National Bureau for Non-Government Organisations, the sole respondent, was represented by senior state attorneys from the chambers led by Ms Charity Nabasa.

