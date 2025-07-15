Kabuleta rejects 'opportunistic' political coalitions

Ugandan opposition politician Joseph Kabuleta has ruled out joining any political coalition that lacks clear ideological grounding, accusing many existing alliances of being driven by opportunism rather than principle.

Speaking ahead of the official launch of his political party, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Mr Kabuleta said his past experience with coalitions had been disappointing.

“My experience with politics, especially in coalitions, has been a bitter one,” he said on Monday, adding that: “Many people join just to build their own profiles. Some used us to elevate their status and then secured funding elsewhere.”

Mr Kabuleta, who is expected on the ballot in next year's presidential election, was previously part of the Holy Alliance, a now-defunct coalition that sought to shape Uganda’s post-Museveni political future.

He said that moving forward, NEED would only join alliances based on “non-negotiable” values.

“Coalitions are not a bad idea, but one must be cautious. I will only consider those formed around clearly defined principles and genuine commitment to transformation,” he observed.

His remarks come as Uganda heads toward the 2026 general elections, with several opposition groups including the Democratic Alliance, United Forces of Change, and People’s Front for Transition already in talks to build a unified front against President Museveni’s long-ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

But Kabuleta was skeptical of their motives, emphasizing that: “Many coalitions today are survival tactics or fundraising schemes, not platforms for real change.”

He insisted that NEED’s mission was fundamentally economic.

“Our slogan is ‘Money in the Pocket.’ That’s what we offer…real empowerment, not handouts,” he said.

Kabuleta emphasized that he was not in politics for personal gain. “Even in 2021, I financed my own presidential campaign. I’m not here to survive. I was earning a living before I entered politics and I’ll earn one after.”

He added: “Coalitions only make sense if rooted in a shared vision. Without that, they are just stepping stones for political opportunists.”

NEED Party leader announces presidential ambition

NEED, which recently received official registration from the Electoral Commission, is expected to be launched nationally on July 23.