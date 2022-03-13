Kakwenza, Nyanzi vow to vocalise criticisms

Self-exiled Ugandan authors Kakwenza Rukirabashaija (L) and Stella Nyanzi. PHOTO/COMBO

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • They shared fears in forecasting that the future for President Museveni’s critics is more precarious than ever.

Government functionaries this past week found themselves in a defensive crouch after Stella Nyanzi and Kakwenza Rukirabashaija repeated claims of experiencing torture at the hand of state actors.

