Katanga murder: Judge orders for handwriting test

The High Court in Kampala on August 11 ordered a scene of crime police officer who recovered key evidence from the home of the late businessman Henry Katanga to undergo a handwriting test.

The directive came after defence lawyer Jet Tumwebaze, during cross-examination, questioned the handwriting of Inspector of Police (IP) Emanuel Ogwang on two separate reports he authored in November 2023.

“My lord, he has already acknowledged that the two handwritings are different, but they are both his,” Mr Tumwebaze argued.

“Under the law, I request that the witness be given papers to write one sentence from some of the material here, so the court can determine whether the two handwritings are indeed his.

I put it to him that they are not,” he added. Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) opposed the request, arguing that such verification should be done by a handwriting expert, not the court.

“Counsel is bestowing on the court the role of a handwriting expert. The duty of ascertaining signatures lies with handwriting experts, and there must be two documents — one admitted and another not,” Mr Muwaganya said.

Another prosecutor, Ms Samali Wakooli, added that a handwriting test requires a contrary document purporting to be by the witness.

“We are operating on a guess because there is no contrary document showing the actual handwriting of the witness. This appears to be a delaying tactic, and we pray counsel cross-examines on substance,” she said.

Despite the objections, Mr Tumwebaze insisted that the court — as the “expert of experts” and finder of facts — should order the handwriting test. After hearing both sides, presiding judge Rosette Comfort Kania ruled in favour of the defence and directed IP Ogwang to write down sample words for comparison with the two contested reports, identified as P96 and P97.

“Court directs the witness to provide us with some words to compare on P96, P97.

In this case, it is alleged the witness wrote on both documents; therefore, in light of the cited section, the prayer of the defence is granted,” Justice Kania ruled.

The judge then dictated words for IP Ogwang to write. After reviewing the samples, she remarked that the handwriting appeared similar to that in the contested reports. Last month, IP Ogwang testified that on November 2, 2023, he was instructed to rush to Katanga’s Mbuya home to reconstruct the crime scene and collect items of evidential value.

The 21st prosecution witness told court that among the items he collected were: blood swabs from the late Katanga — both at the crime scene and during post-mortem — blood and hand swabs from Molly Katanga at hospital, a swab from Patricia Kakwanza, a pair of shorts from Katanga’s body, another striped pair of shorts, and a white bedsheet with suspected bloodstains from the master bedroom, among others.

Katanga was found dead at his residence on November 2, 2023, following what is believed to have been a domestic brawl with his wife, Molly Katanga, who is charged with murder.

Background

The November 2, 2023, death of businessman Henry Katanga remains one of Uganda’s most closely watched murder trials.

His wife, Molly Katanga, is charged with murder, while their daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, face charges of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

Two other men - medic Charles Otai and shamba boy George Amanyire- are also accused in the case.

