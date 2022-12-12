 Kiryandongo man kills neighbour over Shs90,000 fine

Police in Kiryandongo District are hunting for a 27-year-old man who allegedly killed his neighbour over a Shs 90,000 debt arising from a fine.

The suspect, who is a resident of Kasanja A Village, Kimogora Parish, Mutunda Sub County in Kiryandongo District, allegedly killed 47-year-old Hamza Aliku.

The suspect who has since fled to an unknown destination has been on the run from the time he reportedly committed crime on December 8.

The area LC1 chairman Mr Alex Ogwang told Monitor that the deceased had gone to demand the money which the alleged killer had promised to pay to him as fine after he (suspect) stole 11 chicken from his home.

‘’Hamza went in the morning to pick his money but Gadhafi (suspect) came out of the house with a panga and started cutting him. He cut the deceased several times until he died, " Mr Ogwang told said on December 12.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying police are looking for the suspect.

‘’Police from Kiryandongo Central Police Station visited the scene and recorded statements from people although the suspect is still at large. I am calling upon anyone who has seen him to give information to leaders so that he is arrested and prosecuted,’’ he said.

This is the third case of murder reported in this area within the last two weeks.