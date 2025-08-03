‘Kony explicitly asked for me while in Ri-Kwangba’

In three months, Ms Judith Obina Toopaco had made efforts and secured Joseph Kony’s mother, Norah Anek, a beautiful new home in Mukono. Obina regularly visited the mother of the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and, for good measure, bought her groceries and the like.

“Because she was an old woman, sometimes I had to take her to the hospital. Every Saturday, I’d come and bring her toiletries. I bought whatever they wanted, including her clothing,” Ms Obina said, adding that it wasn’t “until around the end of 2005 that we started getting real personal about what I wanted because she already knew, loved and trusted me as her child”.

It was in early 2006, when Ms Obina, for the first time, asked Anek about her son. The response was memorable—an Acholi proverb: “odyek too ikom latin’ne” (loosely translated to mean a mother hyena will always die for her cub).

To Ms Obina, Anek’s emotional attachment to Kony made her confident that she would soon accept her idea that she accompany them to Ri-Kwangba in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to convince her son to cease fighting.

“For me, my target and vision was peace. Somehow, I knew that, at the apex of my relationship with Kony’s mother, something must happen for the Acholi people in northern Uganda—peace—because I was already very sure the kind of attachment she had for her son,” Ms Obina told Monitor.

She added: “Equally, what her son would have for her, nobody else possessed it. She was the trigger we needed for the son to listen, and, surely, that's what happened in the end, since the suffering of people of northern Uganda, South Sudan, including the DRC, during the war was unbearable because the LRA rebels were terrorising all these places.”

Museveni calls Otti

It was not until the fifth year, in early 2006, that the pair began to freely discuss the character, Kony. At that time, the presidency had systematically studied and came to the conclusion that Ms Obina could be relied upon in the mission.

President Museveni had worked through a stack of reports on the improved living conditions of Kony’s mother and her budding relationship with Ms Obina. The President was so convinced that one morning, he reportedly telephoned LRA’s second in command, the late Vincent Otti. On the other side of the line, Otti would learn that Museveni was sending Ms Obina to their camp in Ri-Kwangba to deliver his message.

“On the call, the President, while speaking from Nairobi, said to Otti, 'I am sending my own daughter Obina. Let me know whatever you have to say.’ And that was the first time I personally heard the President talk to them directly,” Ms Obina said .

That day, Kony refused to speak with President Museveni and asked Otti to represent him on the line. Kony made it clear that he did not want to fall into the government’s trap while referring to how notorious rebel leaders like Jonas Savimbi and the Tamil Tigers, to mention but two, were lured and eventually killed.

On the line, Mr Museveni reportedly told Ms Obina every detail of what he expects of her while accompanying Kony’s mother to Garamba.

The President also assured Otti of the faith he had invested in the woman who would accompany Kony’s mother—Ms Obina.

“So Mzee (President) asked Otti to be open and tell me all that he could. Now that situation itself puts me in the mix of several trusts. Besides the President’s trust, Kony and his mother needed to trust me and that meant my position was a tough one,” Ms Obina recalled, adding: “It only got a little easier when some more people, including now Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, and former Gulu Resident District Commissioner (RDC) the late Col Walter Ochora and others, formed our group.”

A daring trip

Taking the Garamba trip was a daring one, according to Anek, but because she had already been convinced by the support extended to her and her family, that the State was interested in peace, she agreed to travel to face off with her son for the first time in the jungles.

Luckily, during the telephone conversation with the President, the rebels accepted and gave a go-ahead that Anek be brought to Garamba.

Ms Obina thought that should anything go wrong in the bush, Anek would be her shield.

After all, assurances had been made that even if her son switched his mind to kill all of them, Anek would make sure she died before Ms Obina.

“The coordination was made between Uganda’s security after the President cleared the whole process and asked me to quickly prepare Kony’s mother.

We were to form a parallel force that would not participate in the Peace Talks (then in Juba) but engage Kony and his group directly from the sidelines at their camp in Garamba,” Ms Obina revealed. With coordination between the South Sudan and Sudan governments, Ugandan forces and the UN, the group was able to move.

Justice Owiny-Dollo’s role was to properly explain to the LRA top commanders the implications of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant and why they need not worry so much about it.

“The Chief Justice,” Ms Obina said of Mr Owiny-Dollo’s current position, “was supposed to explain about the ICC, how it was going to expedite the peace process. Remember five of the LRA commanders, including Kony himself, the late Otto, the late Okot Odhimabo, Raskal Lukwiya and the imprisoned Dominic Ongwen, were already being looked for to be taken to the ICC. Ochora was not just an RDC, but he had a personal relationship with Kony, and he was the perfect match to be in our team”.

Arrival in Ri-Kwangba

In Kangaroo cars, Ms Obina’s group, including Kony’s mother, arrived at this LRA forested outpost (camp) at Ri-Kwangba in West Equatoria, South Sudan, about mid-morning to find all the rebel forces on sentry duty.

Each of the rebels, numbering nearly 60, stood forming a large circle. They aimed at Ms Obina’s convoy as it approached the entry (quarter guard) to the camp.

“That entry was a very difficult and scary one,” Ms Obina recalled. “There were so many barricades made of sandbags that our convoy snaked through to reach the first gate, each of them pointed their guns at us until we arrived at the gate and one of the rebels picked his radio to make a call.”

Once they arrived at the gate, they were ordered to get out of the vehicles and prepare to start the walk to the camp.

“We jumped out, started preparing ourselves. We didn’t know how long we were going to walk. There was a young rebel man who had a walkie-talkie, and he started communicating with the camp. After some time, they cleared him when they told him from the camp that they knew about us,” Ms Obina said.

She added: “They started checking us thoroughly, by the way, nearly turning us upside down. My friend, it was not very easy. We thought they would spare the mother, but they also didn't spare her; they also checked her inside out and they asked us to begin walking while they carried our luggage.”

In the third instalment of the series, next Sunday, Judith Obina reveals how Joseph Kony wept in Ri-Kwangba after his mother, Norah Anek, interrogated him.

Seated L-R: LRA leaders Caesar Acellam, Opok, Ocan Bunia, Okot Odhiambo and Joseph Kony in Garamba Forest during the peace talks in 2006. PHOTO/HENRY MUKASA

Meeting Kony

On the first day of arrival at the gate, the group walked and slept on the way before reaching the camp. However, the next day, while they reached midway to the camp, they met Kony himself and his commanders, who had set off from the camp to come and welcome and usher them in.

“Midway, Kony came to meet us as we were moving towards the camp, but that was not a good day; it was the day of reckoning and the day of repenting. I kept thinking to myself that perhaps that could be the last day of my life. I watched the impenetrable forest and gave up. It was scary meeting Kony even after his mother had assured me,” Ms Obina recounted.

Ms Obina said once Kony reached out to greet each of them, he quickly wanted to identify her by name since the President had told them about her.

“When he reached us, he came and he greeted us and he didn’t say anything to us. I was shocked, but I would hide behind his mother, imagining his mother would die first because I thought the next thing he would order was our killing.”