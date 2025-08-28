Lamwo, Palabek-Kal residents to get Shs9.3b piped water boost

At least 23,770 people in Lamwo and Palabek-Kal town councils, Lamwo District, are set to benefit from Shs9.3 billion piped water supply systems and sanitation facilities constructed in the two areas.

The Lamwo Town Council piped water system, built at a cost of Shs4.3 billion, will serve 11,657 residents across Ocula, Olebi, Pakalabule, Pobel, Ateng, Atiba, and Ogwec wards.

In Palabek-Kal Town Council, a separate system worth over Shs5.012 billion and constructed by Gat Consults Ltd is expected to serve 12,113 people in the wards of Pauma, Kal, Bwomono, Lanywang, and Labigiryang by 2044.

The projects were funded by the government of Uganda and the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW, and implemented by the Water and Sanitation Development Facility-North (WSDF-N) under the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Speaking during the technical handover of the facilities on August 27, WSDF-N manager Ms Catherine Angwech Agwai thanked Lamwo authorities, landowners, and residents for supporting the project.

She noted that access to clean and safe water would greatly improve livelihoods.

“More time will be created for pupils and students to reach school in time since time spent at boreholes is now reduced,” Ms Agwai said, adding that clean and accessible water could also attract investment to the area.

Community reactions

Mr William Komakech, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, observed that many residents are eager to pay for additional water connections, beyond those provided in the initial contract.

Eng Richard Matua, Commissioner for Urban Water and Sewerage Services, assured the community that the Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation—tasked with operating and maintaining the systems—would make more connections available.

Local leaders and residents welcomed the project.

Mr Justin Peace Odur, Lamwo’s secretary for production, marketing, and natural resources, said: “I want to thank the government for ensuring that there is clean water which is safe for use by our people.”

Mr Francis Ocaya, officer in charge of Lamwo Main Prison, said the new system has made life easier for inmates and staff.

“In the past, whenever our borehole broke down, we would trek to Corner Lagwec – about three kilometres away to fetch water. Moreover, the inmates would carry the jerrycans on their heads,” he said.

For residents like Ms Flavia Aceng of Pakalabule Ward, the project has ended years of struggle.

“We used to share water with animals,” she said.

Assistant water engineering officer Mr Benson Atube Labwayi explained that the new systems will increase the water access rate from 65 percent to about 80 percent. He noted that the old systems in Lamwo and Palabek-Kal served only 10,000 people, but the new ones are expected to connect more than 20,000 residents combined.

Lamwo Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Samuel Lagu, hailed the ministry for its consistency in delivering water projects.

“My experience tells me that whenever we have any project through the Ministry of Water, it is always delivered. So this is not a surprise to us. So the Water ministry, please keep it up,” he said.

Mr Lagu, however, reminded the community to use the facilities responsibly.

“This water is going to be free but at a cost. Provide some little money to ensure that you pay for the water and ensure that you all have the access,” he said.