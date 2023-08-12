 Land dispute: Five charged with murder of Mubende couple

Five suspects implicated in the murder of a couple in central Uganda over land have been charged and remanded to Kaweeri Prison in Mubende District.

The suspects who include Benjamin Tumusiime (prime suspect), Prince Lukundo, John Birigye, Milly Kasemeyire and Zaina Kakayire appeared before Grade One Magistrate Hillary Kiwanuka on Friday, and are accused of murdering 53-year-old Milly Naava Namutebi and her 54-year-old husband Abudallah Kayizzi.

According to court records, on July 31, 2023, the accused led by Tumusiime and others still at large attacked and killed Namutebi and Kayizzi who were both residents of Kirwanyi Village in Mubende District’s Kiruuma Sub County. The incident occurred at 8am when the couple was going to the garden together with their two children.

The suspects were also charged with attempted murder of Ibrahim Kavuma and Muzafaru Ssekamate –both residents of the same village on July 31, 2023.

Court also heard that on July 31, 2023, two suspects including Milly Kasemeyire and Zaina Kakayire, while, at their village of Kaggo –Kyokolera in Kasangati, Wakiso District- hid Tumusime and Birigye understanding well that the duo had killed Namutebi and Kayiizi, which is against the law.

The death of the deceased was linked to a land dispute stretching from 2011 between Namutebi [land lord] and sitting tenants.

The disputed land is 3 square miles and covers 12 villages including Kirwanyi, Kituule, Kamwaza, Kayunga, Kyalonaka and Kiyuni among others.

On Friday, the presiding magistrate did not allow the suspects to take plea since the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter.

“This court has no powers to hear your plea. It is only the High Court that has powers. However, I am advising you to ask for bail while in High Court if you wish,” Kiwanuka added.