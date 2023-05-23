'Losers' pick Museveni as mediator in Lango cultural leadership crisis

Some clan leaders under Lango Cultural Foundation have picked President Museveni to help mediate an end to the Lango cultural leadership crisis.

This comes days after they lost an eight-year protracted leadership battle to Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune of Tekwaro Lango.

In December 2022, the Constitutional Court of Uganda dismissed a petition which sought to annul the election of Eng Dr Odongo Okune as Lango cultural leader (Won-Nyaci) after it failed to pass legal tests.

The court upheld the decision of the High Court in Lira District, that Dr Odongo was duly elected and installed as Lango traditional leader.

Mr Krispus Ayena Odongo, the petitioner, argued that the Lango Cultural Foundation (third respondent) purporting to elect and its attempt to install the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (fourth respondent) was unlawful.

According to Counsel Ayena, the Lango Cultural Foundation, using a constitution allegedly promulgated under the provisions of the impugned Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011, was inconsistent with or in contravention of the constitution. For instance, Mr Ayena said at the time of Dr Odongo’s election, the issue of traditional or cultural leaders of Lango had not been resolved.

The prolonged conflict at Lango cultural institution culminated in the election of Dr Okune as the paramount chief in 2016. However, Dr Ayena’s uncle, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, refused to hand over the mantle of leadership to him.

“At the time of Okune’s election as traditional or cultural leader of Lango, Parliament had not passed a law prescribing a method for resolving the issue of traditional or cultural leaders in Lango,” he said in a Constitutional petition number 14 of 2017.

The lead judgement by Justice Irene Mulyagonja, as well as the partially dissenting judgment of Justice Stephen Musota all suggested that Mr Ayena was fighting a losing battle.

Lady Justice Monica K. Mugenyi in her final judgement ruled: “It seems to me that a traditional leader or cultural leader under Article 246 (6) would arise in two instances: either as a hereditary descendent of royal lineage in accordance with custom, tradition or usage, or purely by consent of the people s/he leads without recourse to their customs, traditions or usage. That would be the literal interpretation of that constitutional provision.”

“Having held as I have on the six sub-issues as framed, I do abide by the position taken in the lead judgment that this petition does not partially succeed,” she further held.

Seemingly, Counsel Ayena was being backed by a section of clan leaders opposed to Dr Odongo’s leadership.

The rebel clan leaders met President Yoweri Museveni at Baralegi State Lodge, Otuke District, on May 18, 2023 where they pleaded with him to help mediate an end to the Lango cultural leadership crisis.

Mr Museveni revealed that he studied with Okune’s late father, George William Okune.

“We worked together during the regime of President Milton Obote. After taking over power in 1986, I appointed him as minister for Planning and Economic Development and later as Environment minister,” the President said.

He agreed to mediate the peace talks between Lango Cultural Foundation and Tekwaro Lango.

Mr Robert Ajal, the Prime Minister of Lango Cultural Foundation, acknowledged that he tabled before the President the issue of Odongo Okune’s claims to the position of the Won Nyaci.

However, Mr George Ojwang Opota, the Prime Minister under Tekwaro Lango, remained reluctant to commit to the proposed peace talks.

“We shall cross the bridge when we get there,” he said in a telephone interview on May 23, 2023.