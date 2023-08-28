Mbarara Archbishop Bainomugisha asks for Shs220m to train priests

The Archbishop of Mbarara, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha has asked Christians to support the archdiocese financially to be able to ordain many priests.

Archbishop Bainomugisha who was leading the ordination mass of 13 seminarians to diaconate and nine deacons to priesthood, said there are 119 seminarians in schools that require Shs220m in their formation.

“Like I had asked you last year, I ask you again to support us in training these priests because every year we must pay. Like this year we need more than Shs220m to train our 119 seminarians who are undergoing training,” he said.

Archbishop Bainomugisha, said they were proud to have many seminarians in schools and were grateful to individuals who have supported the church in training them.

“I appeal to you people of God to support us as the archdiocese of Mbarara and give financial contribution towards the formation of seminarians. The seminarians who have been ordained are certainly not going to be unemployed but we will deploy them immediately,” he said.

Archbishop Bainomugisha said if the country is to develop, priests must focus themselves at uniting people of God and ensure that they love each other.

“My friends who have been ordained priests and Deacons today, you have seen how Christians are eagerly waiting for you. They cannot wait to receive you in their communities, that is why you were seeing people clap before responding to the questions. They want you immediately to go start spreading the gospel of God,” he said.

Archbishop of Mbarara , His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha leading ordination mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral Nyamitanga on August 27. PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA

He added “Always remember that you were obtained from people and ordained for people so that you do the work of God not looking for personal gain but rather the work of Jesus Christ. Unit Christians in one family that is united in Jesus Christ. Keep your eyes focused on Jesus Christ who did not come to be served but rather to serve and search for the lost sheep,”

He asked priests to understand what they do and follow what they do to be able to control their bodies from the worldly things and get a new life.

“Understand the importance of the orders you are going to get in service of God in the Catholic Church. You will serve Christ, a teacher, priest and leader whose service develops the Catholic Church and grows within the people of God. Work hard to control your body to be able to get a new life,” he said.

The Catholic Church head of laity, Mr Gervase Ndyanabo asked the priests to follow the vows they have made during the ordination to help the people of God live better lives.

“This is an important day and you can see how the world is happy, let us congratulate our newly ordained priests. The order of holy orders is one of the things that give us a lot of Joy. How I wish that every priest at least once a year would go through that text of ordination to remind them of the joy to priesthood,” he said.