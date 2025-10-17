NDA recovers stolen government drugs worth Shs30 million in Masaka 

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has recovered government drugs valued at more than Shs30 million that had been stolen from health facilities in the central region.

According to NDA Communications Manager, Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the recovery followed a four-day compliance and enforcement operation conducted in Greater Masaka and Gomba districts.

“During the same operation, three health workers attached to Kyazanga Health Centre IV in Lwengo District and Kagamba Health Centre III in Rakai District were also arrested,” Mr Rwamwiri said during a press briefing at NDA’s Central Region offices in Masaka City on October 17.

Among the recovered items were anti-malarial drugs, Hepatitis and malaria testing kits, cannulas, examination gloves, mama kits, and ARVs.

“Theft of government drugs denies ordinary Ugandans access to essential medicines in public facilities. These acts are carried out by selfish health workers. I warn such unscrupulous civil servants to desist from this syndicated crime before they are caught,” Mr Rwamwiri cautioned.

The arrested health officers were identified as John Odoi, attached to Kagamba Health Centre III in Rakai, who was tracked to his private facility, Divine Mercy Drug Shop, where NDA found drugs and medical equipment worth over Shs10 million.

Another suspect, Julius Musobole Babalanda, a clinician at Kyazanga Health Centre IV, was arrested at his private facility, St. Tereza Medical Centre in Bukoto, Kyazanga, with mosquito nets, malaria testing kits, and anti-malarial drugs, among other items.

Mr Alfred Ayom Akali, a senior drug inspector at NDA, said a third health worker, Jackie Nakuya, attached to Kiwangala Health Centre IV in Lwengo, connived with Musobole to steal government drugs.

Nakuya reportedly runs a private clinic in Kitoro, Lwengo, and some of the stolen drugs were found hidden inside her boutique in Masaka City.

Mr Akali added that during the same operation, NDA closed more than 80 unlicensed drug shops and impounded over 150 boxes of assorted medicines worth about Shs92 million.

Dr Rashida Nakalema, who represented Dr Muhammad Lukwago, the NDA Regional Manager for Central Uganda, warned that stolen government drugs often lose their potency due to poor storage conditions, putting lives at risk.

“Stolen drugs compromise their effectiveness and deny poor Ugandans access to essential treatment at public health facilities. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report anyone involved in the theft or illegal sale of government medicines,” Dr Nakalema said.

Since 2019, NDA has conducted similar operations in which drugs worth over Shs13 billion have been recovered, and 36 government health workers have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of government stores, among other offences.