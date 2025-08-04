NRM candidate alleges conspiracy to block election petition

A candidate in the recent Katikamu South parliamentary race under Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has alleged a conspiracy to undermine her election petition before the party’s Election Disputes Tribunal.

Ms Patricia Magara Nakafero, who lost the July 17 NRM primaries to Maj Abubakar Kalume, told journalists on August 4 that senior party officials, including ministers, commissioners, and former ambassadors, had allegedly met secretly on August 3 in Kampala to influence the Tribunal’s ruling in favour of her rival.

“A few people who think they are very important to the party are trying to influence the results coming from the tribunal. They are not allowing the tribunal to make its own decision; they know the truth.” Ms Magara claimed.

She added: “They cheated, manipulated the election process, and they know the tribunal will overturn their sham victory because the truth is evident. You have honourable Ministers, some Commissioners at the Secretariat, but may God have mercy upon all of us.”

Officials from the NRM Secretariat denied any knowledge of such a meeting and advised Ms Magara to take her concerns to the party’s Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong.

“The party is not aware of such mischief. I advise her to formally petition the Secretary General because I don’t know the source of her intel, so it is still hearsay,” said Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM party spokesperson.

The NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, chaired by Counsel John Musiime, began hearing 381 complaints on July 29.

The petitions stem from the party’s internal elections for parliamentary, mayoral, and district chairperson seats.

The Tribunal is expected to begin releasing rulings this week, which may result in the upholding of results, validation of petitions, withdrawal of complaints, or the ordering of by-elections.

Ms Magara alleged that specific unnamed officials are trying to sway the Tribunal’s decision because of her strong grassroots support.

In the contested primaries, Ms Magara garnered 5,880 votes, coming second to Maj Kalume who polled 16,992. A third candidate, Mr Marvin Mugisha, received 5,747 votes.

Elsewhere in Luweero District, Mr Robert Kiyini won the NRM flag for Bamunanika Constituency with 16,350 votes, defeating former MP Ali Ndawula, who secured 3,989.

In Katikamu North, Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Gaddafi Nassur triumphed with 9,096 votes over Ronald Ndawula, the former district chairperson, who got 6,931 votes.

Ms Magara also criticised the election process in her constituency, alleging widespread irregularities and voter fraud.

“In 90 percent of the villages, votes were cast without using the register. Some villages reported results that exceeded the number of actual voters—for instance, one village had 800 votes cast when only 200 voters were registered,” she said.

Despite her grievances, Ms Magara reaffirmed her loyalty to the NRM but left the door open for alternative paths.

“I disagree with the results, but I remain a member of NRM. I do not tolerate impunity, and I assure my voters that we will be on the ballot in 2026, whether as independents or not, depending on the decision at Kyadondo Road,” she said.