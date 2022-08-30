 Ntungamo Council pays tribute to ex-Minister Kanyomozi

The Ntungamo District Council Tuesday paid tribute to former Minister in the Obote II government, Yonasani Bankobeza Kanyomozi.

A motion moved by the Itojo Sub-county councilor Denis Muhumuza Savimbi to honour Kanyomozi was unanimously seconded by Council.

“Mr Speaker, we shall never have a leader of his caliber. He served selflessly and made great contributions for this district. It would be disastrous if this Council fails to honor him,” Mr Savimbi said.

Mr Kanyomozi was Member of Parliament for Kajara county constituency between 1980- 1997. Kajara was formerly Bushenyi south constituency until 1993 when Ntungamo District was created, leading to formation of Kajara and Rushenyi constituencies.

“He lobbied for key government positions and jobs for the youth who would reach him- and organized his constituency into villages and parishes, then into sub county cooperatives. It’s now hard to compare Kajara and the rest of the district.” Mr Savimbi told Council.

Ruhaama East Sub county councilor Mr Ainea Rutarya mourned “a strong leader and businessman deserving all credit.”

Mr Asuman Kigongo, the District vice chairperson who also represents Nyamunuka town council asked the district council to at least name a public institution after the deceased for perpetuation.

The social services committee was tasked to look for a facility that would be named against the fallen former legislator and report to next council for adoption.

Meanwhile, Council presided by the district’s speaker Nicholas Twikiirize also honored former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine who was buried in Kazo District on Tuesday.

About Kanyomozi

The economist died on August 28 at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Born at Rukindo Eastern division Ntungamo municipality in June 1940, he lived in Rwashamaire town council where he will be laid to rest on September 2.

He rose in ranks of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) to become National Chairman. His last leadership position was as member of the East African legislative assembly in 2006. His last attempt to bounce back to politics was in 2011 when he stood for Ntungamo Municipality MP on FDC ticket but lost to Mr Yona Musinguzi of NRM.

“He was always friendly to everyone despite his political inclination. He advised and mentored many in politics including our president. He has died but his legacy shall keep on,” said Mr Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba, the Ntungamo District chairman.