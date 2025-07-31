‘NUP member’ quits party, to run for President in 2026

A man claiming to be a supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has come out to announce his resignation from the political party citing lack of transparency in the party's selection process for the presidential flagbearer.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, Mr Benjamin Kalyesubula said he will run for the country’s top job as an Independent candidate come 2026. Mr Kalyesubula accused the NUP party leadership of sidelining other potential contenders and imposing Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, as the presidential flagbearer without allowing for internal competition.

“There was no opportunity for fair competition within NUP. The leadership chose the flagbearer without giving other members a chance to express interest or present their ideas,” Mr Kalyesubula said.

He expressed frustration with the party's handling of its internal democratic processes, saying that it contradicts the values on which the party was founded.

“We believed in a movement that would do things differently. They claim to be fighting a dictator, but they are also acting like dictators. What we are witnessing is the same politics of exclusion that we aimed to change,” he added.

The NUP spokesperson, also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, expressed doubt if Mr Kalyesubula is a NUP party member “because he did not follow party procedures.”

He stated that the party had advertised the position of the presidential flagbearer, and only two people, including Mr Bobi Wine, returned the forms and were nominated.

“We advertised in the Daily Monitor. There was a woman who wrote to the party president requesting nomination forms for the flag bearer. She was directed to write to the election management committee, and she received the forms to fill out. However, she did not return them,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added that Mr Kalyesubula is seeking attention with baseless allegations. Mr Kyagulanyi was officially nominated as the NUP presidential flagbearer after submitting his expression of interest on June 25.





His application included academic documents and his NUP membership card, which he submitted at the party headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala. The nomination followed the party’s internal process, which required all aspirants to undergo vetting by the NUP Election Management Committee, a step aimed at ensuring credibility and transparency. The Electoral Commission has set September 23 and 24 for the nomination of presidential candidates.



