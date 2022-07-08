 Over 160 new magistrates deployed, 44 transferred

The Judiciary has deployed 161 newly appointed magistrates in what is considered as one of the single biggest placements in the history of the institution.

The Judiciary has also transferred 44 judicial officers at the ranks of registrars, chief magistrates and magistrates to new duty stations.

In a press statement released last evening, Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu said those transferred include five acting deputy registrars, four acting assistant registrars, 40 acting chief magistrates and 10 acting senior principal Grade One magistrates.

Others are 20 acting principal Grade One magistrates and 30 acting senior Grade One magistrates.

Of the 52 Grade One magistrates, 45 are on probation while six are in acting capacity.

According to the press statement, the magistrates in acting capacity will be assessed after one year before confirmation.

This will be based on the satisfaction of the set performance indicators such as being able to dispose of 400 cases for acting registrars, 600 for acting chief magistrates, 400 for acting senior principal grade one and 300 cases for the newly appointed grade one magistrates.

But this has to be executed with zero tolerance to corruption and service with integrity.

The deployments of the new magistrates take immediate effect, according to the statement.

Those transferred include; four deputy registrars, 13 chief magistrates and 27 Grade One magistrates were transferred. Their transfers to the new duty stations are effective July 25.

Beneficiaries

The massive deployments will see court stations such as Kajjansi, Amuru, Kiruhura, Katakwi, Buhweju, Rakai, Kisoro, Dokolo, Mayuge, Kiryadongo and Sironko get resident chief magistrates for the very first time.

Likewise, courts with huge case backlog such as Nakawa and Mengo, all in Kampala, will have two chief magistrates.

Also, the massive deployments have seen for the very first time, hard-to-reach areas such as Mukuuto and Namungalwe located in Iganga District and Buvuma islands on Lake Victoria, get Grade One magistrates.

The deployments, according to the Chief Registrar are aimed at bringing about “efficiency” and “effectiveness” in the administration of justice.