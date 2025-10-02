Over 20 bilateral deals lined to drive Uganda-Russia cooperation

At least 25 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are lined up for signing at the third Uganda-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Business Conference due in Kampala from October 7 to 8.

Uganda’s ambassador to Russia, Moses Kizige, said more than 23 MoUs have been processed, noting that while not all will be signed next week, some will be referred for further consideration.

“Some of the MoUs pending include a draft agreement on bilateral military and technical cooperation; and mutual protection of classified information, among others,” Kizige revealed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala on October 1.

He added: “Those that have been cleared and are ready include a draft agreement on computer attacks and response to computer incidents, and mutual recognition of academic qualification, among others.”

Vladlen Semivolos, Russia’s ambassador to Uganda, said the Russian side of the Commission will be headed by Bella Cherkesova, the deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media, while Uganda’s Foreign Affairs state minister Henry Okello Oryem will lead the Kampala delegation.

“Russia and Uganda actively cooperated on the preparation of a number of bilateral agreements, including; MoU on cooperation in the field of agriculture, among others, and are hopeful that some of them will be signed on the margins of the upcoming summit,” said Semivolos.

Adding: In particular, there is interest to establish in Uganda an electric cable-producing plant, as well as to organise, on the basis of its facilities in Russia, the professional training courses for Ugandans with basic knowledge of the Russian language, legislation, and history of the Russian Federation.”

He further stated that his country had been informed about the interest in supplying bulldozers, pipe layers, excavators, and loaders for projects in the field of extraction of minerals, constructing gas and oil pipelines, roads, bridges, dams, buildings and structures.

“There are also plans of East African Motor Supplies Limited and Auto Tune and Engineering Limited to establish the large-scale assembly of Urai vehicles in Uganda to meet the needs of East African Community (EAC) member states.”

Semivolos said holding the session in Kampala underscores the particular importance both countries attach to the development of their cooperation in trade, economic investment and other areas, sanctions on Moscow notwithstanding.

“Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world… the sanctions were imposed by a small group of countries who consider themselves as rulers of the world,” said Semivolos, noting that to-date, “at least 30,000 sanctions” have been slapped on his country.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the US and EU have rolled out sweeping sanctions, including a July price cap on Russian oil, to weaken Moscow’s war effort.

The bloc has also banned 22 more Russian banks and over 100 non-EU shipping vessels that comprise a part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”, tankers that operate outside of standard international maritime regulations.

Background

The upcoming summit builds on an agreement signed by both countries on May 19, 2015, in Kampala, and a second commission held in Moscow on May 23, 2018.

Uganda has since pressed for a third session, an issue raised with President Museveni during his July 26, 2022, meeting at State House Entebbe with then Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe on July 26, 2022. Photo/ Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/ AFP

Museveni directed that Uganda host the third session in the last quarter of 2024, but financial constraints stalled the plan.