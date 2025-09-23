Over half of products on Ugandan market are fake - UNBS

The continued consumption of substandard food products sold on the Ugandan market is putting pressure on the country’s healthcare system due to the associated ill-health impacts and deaths, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has warned.

The standards agency noted that fake food products are responsible for hospitalizations and, in extreme cases, death. UNBS says nearly 54 percent of products on the market are fake, costing Uganda about Shs6 trillion annually—equivalent to 3 percent of the national budget, in revenue losses.

Abubaker Bakulumpagi, the Principal Certification Officer with the regulator, said few Ugandans bother to check whether the products they buy are certified or not.

He explained that consuming uncertified products may result in serious health risks since they are not safe for human consumption.

Mr. Bakulumpagi made the remarks in Gulu City during a capacity-building training organized by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with UNBS for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating across Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja sub-regions.

The ITC, a joint agency of the UN and the World Trade Organization (WTO), is implementing the Strengthening Agribusiness Resilience and Competitiveness (STAR) project financed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The project seeks to boost resilience to natural disasters and improve the competitiveness of agribusinesses and smallholder farmers in the cassava, shea, and oilseed sectors in northern and northeastern Uganda.

Mr Bakulumpagi said only a handful of Ugandans today care to check expiry dates on products, while many deliberately choose fake ones because they fear the higher prices of genuine goods.

"That is why we are burying many of our relatives today, because we are reckless with our money and life. If you buy uncertified products, you can end up falling sick, dying, or throwing it away," Mr. Bakulumpagi said.

Despite being critical to economic growth, employment, and inclusive development, Uganda’s MSMEs remain constrained by limited compliance with national standards. According to UNBS, many Ugandans consuming fake food products end up in hospital because of the health complications they cause.

In October 2024, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, stressed the need for a law to tackle counterfeit products on the market. The Anti-Counterfeit Goods and Services Bill, 2024, is currently being pushed to eliminate substandard goods.

The Anti-Counterfeit Hub Africa (TACHA) estimates that more than half of Uganda’s 45.6 million people cannot distinguish between fake and genuine food products.

Mr. Michael Ochora, a local shea butter processor from Agago District, said knowledge gaps, limited technical capacity, and resource constraints hinder processors’ ability to meet national standards, especially along the cassava, oilseeds, and shea butter value chains.

"This training is timely. We always lack the practical knowledge and tools to meet mandatory and voluntary quality standards, facilitate compliance, and address the diverse needs of MSMEs at different stages of development," Mr. Ochora said.

He added that high product certification costs make the problem worse. "Whereas there are fake products on the market, many genuine ones are processed by individuals who cannot afford the certification costs. This has limited our ability to access better markets internally and regionally," he explained.

Consumer rights advocates have also accused traders and manufacturers of exploiting consumer ignorance to sell expired products. TACHA noted that dairy products such as milk, baby formula, and beef are among the counterfeit goods being dumped on the Ugandan market.