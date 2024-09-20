Pader police probe vandalism of Shs370m solar water system

Police in Pader District have launched an investigation into alleged vandalism of the recently installed Shs370 million solar-powered water systems in Porogali Sub-county.

“We are committed to identifying the persons responsible for the destruction of this vital water project; it was meant to improve the lives of the residents, and such acts of vandalism cannot be tolerated,” Pader District Police Commander (DPC) Jackson Bogere told journalists on Friday.

Bogere revealed that the vandalism may be linked to a dispute over land ownership.

“We have received reports that the land in question is privately owned. It is possible the landowner is involved in the vandalism out of frustration but investigations are still ongoing,” he observed.

However, police criticized the local Water User Committee for not reporting the incident earlier and urged the local leaders and residents to work together to protect government projects.

“The committee overseeing the water system failed to act when the damage occurred. This delay has caused further hardship for the residents,” Bogere cautioned.

The project, which was installed in 2023 by Swong Engineering Limited, was funded by the Ministry of Water and Environment to address water shortages in four villages of Dure Parish in Pader District.

At the time, Pader District Water Officer Patrick Olanya noted that the quality of work done by Swong Engineering Limited met the desired standards, per the bill of quantity.

Monitor has established that recent acts of vandalism have rendered the Shs370 million solar-powered water system inoperable, plunging the four villages into a water crisis.

Denis Okema, a resident of Dure parish revealed that he was optimistic about the benefits of the project but his hope for safe and clean water is being shattered by vandalism.

“We appreciate the Pader District Local Government for extending the pipe water system close to us. This has greatly reduced the water crisis that has been affecting the four villages for years,” Okema added.

Robert Komakech Obina, the former councilor LCV for Porogali Sub-County explained that vandalism on the solar–powered water system will spark an unpredictable water crisis.

“The pipe water in Porogali Trading Center was first established during the IDP camp and we are still working to find ways to rehabilitate it and expand its reach to serve a wider population,” Komakech noted.

Pader Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Milton Odongo condemned vandalism and warned that the security team is working to apprehend the suspects cited in the act.

“We have arrested known individuals in connection with the vandalism, but we will not disclose their names at this stage. This is a government project intended to improve the lives of our people,” Odongo emphasized.