 Palaro seeks Shs400m for inauguration of cultural leader

The Palaro Chiefdom in Adjumani District is seeking more than Shs400 million for the inauguration of their clan chief Zachary Opi Beker scheduled for January 25 in Pakele Town Council at his palace.

The Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and First Son, Gen Mohoozi Kainerugaba, is expected to be the chief guest.

Mr Alfred Okuga, the treasurer on the oganising committee for the function, said only Shs2 million of the expected Shs400 million is available.

“We have a budget of more than Shs400 million. We are getting stuck and yet this is an important day because we want the cultural chief installed,” Okuga said.

Mr Beker said: “The chiefdom wrote to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through Adjumani District Chairman, Mr Ben Anyama, on November 28, 2023, and the letter has been acknowledged. We are, therefore, waiting for feedback.”

He added: “In this era of great technological advancement if cultural institutions are not left to play their roles of modelling the young people, society will surely experience a meltdown in moral decadence leading to a lost nation.”

Mr Julius Nyerere, the chairperson of the organising committee, said their strategy to raise funds for the event includes writing to all the cultural chiefs in the area, local governments, and district officials.

“Since the First Son will be the guest of honour, we want to take advantage of this day to also launch the MK Movement in the Madi Sub-region. We expect more than 50,000 people for this function,” Mr Nyerere said.

Mr John Mani, a Palaro clan elder, has urged the subjects to engage in the mobilisation drive to ensure the ceremony takes place without any hitches.

Mr Mani said the event is not about feasting but a deep reflection on the unity and development of the people of Palaro and the Madi cultural institution.

Background

The Palaro Clan Chief is among the 11 chiefs in Adjumani who were approved by the district council on October 30, 2023, following an impasse of tracing the roots of clan chiefs after cultural institutions were banned by then President Milton Obote government in 1966. In 1995, the government restored cultural institutions.