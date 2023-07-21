'Poisoned' Nakanyonyi SS students not in critical condition – head teacher

The head teacher of Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School, Mr Amos Balongo, Friday morning gave a sigh of relief to parents on the underlying condition of the students that were rushed to hospital Thursday evening over suspected food poisoning.

“The students who were rushed to Nagalama Hospital in critical condition are steadily recovering,” he told the Monitor in an interview.

According to Mr Balongo there have not been any deaths registered adding that “the medics would later in the day discharge some of the victims back to school.”

About 200 students at the school were on Thursday admitted in hospitals of Naggalama, Mukono, and Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital for treatment following a poison scare.

This came after some students started complaining of stomachache while others developed diarrhea and even worse unconscious after their supper at 7pm on Wednesday.

Mr Mike Ssegawa, the Mukono Deputy RDC said: “We are yet to conclude whether the food eaten by the students was laced with poison or the food itself was contaminated.”

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, samples of the food have been taken to the government analytical laboratory in Kampala for testing as the investigations continue.