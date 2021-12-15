‘Politicians got more powerful because of Covid rules’

Politicians and other leaders world over wielded enormous power over their subjects during the climax of Covid-19 pandemic, an international academician has said.

Prof Gigi Foster, the director of Education with School of Economics at the University of New South Wales, explained that most of the leaders had the power in their hands to decide on who moves and who doesn’t while implementing the Covid travel restrictions.

“Bureaucrats around the world, have enjoyed power in this period beyond their dream and they love it. These people had not in many years thought of being elevated as grand chiefs to control the movements of the whole population, that is real intoxicating feeling,” Prof Gigi said during the 10th Town Hall virtual meeting on Monday.

She added: “That is real power and when we forget that, we do so at our own peril. The politicians needed to be seen to be doing something. Here is something; let’s do something and once you have got power, ohh boy it feels good, gives you more status and more glory.”

The theme for the Town Hall virtual meeting was: “The end of lockdowns, establishing viable social mechanisms beyond Covid-19 restrictions.”

For Uganda’s perspective, especially during the first lockdown that was imposed in March last year, the RDCs and RCCs were given power the power to issue movement permits within the country.

This arrangement came along with many gross violations of human rights as some people died for failure to access urgent medical care due to delays in securing the golden permission/ letter from the RDC/ RCC to facilitate their movements.

Some people were severely beaten for violating curfew rules or moving during day time but without the express permission of the RDC.

Going forward, Prof. Gigi thinks the zealous politicians will continue with this narrative as long as they can possibly do it and that the world can only get out of it only when a new crop of leaders come on board.

She also said there is enormous suffering caused to the people all-over the world who were locked down by the lockdowns and not the virus itself.

Speaking at the same meeting, Ugandan lawyer, Mr Simon Ssenyonga posed a question of what would Jesus have done in this Covid-19.

“What would Jesus have done? He used to offer alternative system. His alternative system was the use of faith, but today, we have faith at the back of our journey and we are grappling for these feeble solutions,” counsel Ssenyonga said.

“That is e perspective he would have taken. Right now, what we need are religious leaders who can take a firm stand of what their beliefs are.” He added.

Other speakers of the day included; Mr Robert Frudenthal, a psychiatrist in HNS mental health service in London, Mr Julius Reucheal, an independent writer focused on providing perspective on topics essential to the healthy functioning of science and democracy and Dr Clare Craig, a pathologist based in London.