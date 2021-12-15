‘Politicians got more powerful because of Covid rules’

Prof Gigi Foster, the director of Education with School of Economics at the University of New South Wales, explained that most of the leaders had the power in their hands to decide on who moves and who doesn’t while implementing the Covid travel restrictions

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

Prof Gigi Foster, the director of Education with School of Economics at the University of New South Wales, explained that most of the leaders had the power in their hands to decide on who moves and who doesn’t while implementing the Covid travel restrictions

Politicians and other leaders world over wielded enormous power over their subjects during the climax of Covid-19 pandemic, an international academician has said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.