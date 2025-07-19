Poor policy implementations driving cybercrime in Uganda

A new study by Roke Telecom Uganda has revealed that the persistent rise in cybercrime within the country’s telecommunications sector is largely due to poor implementation of existing policies.

The findings follow the latest Uganda Police report, which estimates sector losses to cyber-related crimes range between Shs1.5 billion and Shs18 billion annually, with many incidents going unreported.

“Large portions of these losses are attributed to electronic fraud, including mobile money and internet banking, and are often linked to weak internal controls and inadequate cybersecurity training within companies,” the study notes.

Mr Timothy Mugenyi, Head of Partnerships and Community Impact at Roke Telecom, emphasized that Uganda has strong policies in place, but the lack of enforcement has allowed cybercriminals to thrive.

“If government could implement the policies they developed to fight cybercrime and prosecute its perpetrators, it could help bring down the losses encountered by sector players,” he said.

Mr Mugenyi noted that most cybercrimes are not necessarily committed out of poverty, but by educated individuals exploiting system vulnerabilities.

“Cybercrime is not because people are poor, it’s because they lack opportunities and resources. It’s often the educated who are involved,” he said.

He urged telecom companies to collaborate and collectively develop solutions to address the growing threat of cybercrime.

Uganda already has several policies and legal frameworks to combat cyber threats. Chief among them is the Computer Misuse Act of 2011, which defines offenses related to unauthorized access, use, or interception of computer systems and data.

In addition, the country has launched a Digital Transformation Roadmap and a National Cybersecurity Strategy to steer its efforts toward creating a secure and resilient digital environment.

However, during a recent meeting organized by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Ms Christine Mugimba, the Commission’s Director for ICT and Research, highlighted a sharp increase in cybercrime incidents.

“In the past year, we recorded 436 cybercrime cases, up from 286 the previous year. The trend shows an escalating threat to our systems,” she said.

She added that the crimes largely include financial fraud, identity theft, and ransomware attacks targeting public utilities and telecom companies.

Experts warn that unless policy enforcement is strengthened and coordination across the sector improves, cybercriminals will continue to exploit Uganda’s digital infrastructure unchecked.

