 ‘Poor youths’ accuse Kampala NRM leaders of sabotaging Museveni's ghetto programs

People identifying as 'poor youths' living in Kampala slums have accused city leaders belonging to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of sabotaging government programs aimed at alleviating poverty in ghetto areas.

In August, President Museveni injected Shs1.2 billion into 12 different savings and credit co-operatives belonging to ghetto youths living in the slums of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

During the launch of the ghetto youth SACCOs, Museveni held that youths can be productive and elevate themselves from poverty if they deliberately engage in the four major productive sectors of commercial agriculture, factories and industrialization, services and ICT innovations.

On Wednesday, Ghetto Structures Uganda chairman Shaifique Kalyango said they had identified some NRM leaders in Kampala, who are using other youth to sabotage Museveni’s aspirations.

"The ghetto youth were once united in their struggles. I condemn those attempting to divide them by exploiting opposition to government programs. Individuals, including ministers, have been handpicked to discredit government initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and crime," Kalyango claimed although he did not name any suspects.

He added: "Those who support NRM in Kampala are not appreciated, while those undermining government programs are being rewarded by our own leaders. NRM leaders prefer opposition in Kampala because that’s how they benefit."

But Kalyango said the ghetto structure in Kampala will remain strong and advancing amidst the prevailing circumstances.

“We’ve put new structures in place and are reaching out to organizations and individuals spreading misinformation that ghettos are not progressing. They should stop, or we will address this directly,” he added.

Another leader within the ghetto structure, Job Norman Katende, said that some individuals falsely claim they haven't benefited from the transformation fund intended for Kampala's ghetto communities.

“Certain people use our names to create division, but I have unified the ghetto members under Gen Ddamulira. Let us unite and stop sabotaging government programs. The ghetto structure was created to unify ghettos across Uganda,” Katende said.

He observed that: “Criticism from certain members will only drive us back into hardship, forcing us back to the streets. Those promoting government programs are being opposed by the same people within the government."

Katende emphasized that they recently met with Museveni at Kololo, and the Ugandan leader expressed his willingness to work with the ghetto communities.

In a separate interview with Monitor, NRM director for communications Emmanuel Dombo has promised an investigation into insiders sabotaging government programs.

“If information reaches us about their sabotage efforts, we will either respond politically or, if criminal intent is involved, inform the relevant authorities so that the law can be applied,” Dombo said.

He added: "Ugandan politics is rife with selfish individuals, including those who claim to oppose Museveni while actually pursuing self-serving interests.”