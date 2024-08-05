Prof Byakika becomes Mbarara University's first female Vice Chancellor

Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced Prof Pauline Byakika Kibwiika as its new vice chancellor, becoming the 1st woman to assume the position in the university’s history.

Professor Kibwika, the third Vice Chancellor for MUST, will replace Professor Celestine Obua whose tenure ends on October 24 but was also appointed chairperson of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) in 2023.

Professor Obua has been at the helm of the institution since October 24, 2014 after replacing Professor Fredrick Kayanja who was the founding Vice Chancellor and the longest serving for the 35-year-old Institution.

“We have a new Vice Chancellor to replace Professor Obua who served his two terms diligently. We are delighted that we have a woman Vice chancellor with a good pedigree, we think she will work constructively with other members of staff in building this institution,” University Council Chairperson Dr Warren Namara said as he confirmed the appointment on Monday.

He added: “As the chairperson of the university council, I have today handed over instruments of power signed by the university chancellor. She emerged the best, she is young and professional and we have trust in her that she will steer the university to greater heights.”

Prof Kibwika was previously head of the Department of Medicine at Makerere University.

During public presentations for the post of the Vice Chancellor held at Kihumuro campus on July 29,2024, she explained her vision as to harness the potential of MUST to a university ranked first nationally, among 20 in Africa and 1000 globally.

To become the Vice Chancellor, she overcame completion from four other candidates who included MUST Pharmacology and Therapeutics Professor Amon Agaba and head of MUST’s Department of Microbiology Dr Joel Bazira.

Others included the head of the Department of Pathology at the University of Botswana, Dr Lynnette Kyokunda, and Dr Juliet Mwanga Amumpaire, the director Epicentre, Mbarara Research Centre.

MUST convocation chairperson Dr Medard Bitekyerezo, who is also the National Drug Authority board chairperson, said: “I congratulate her and I am those people that took part in choosing her, we wish her the best and we hope she will cooperate with other staff to take MUST to another level.”

