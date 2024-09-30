Rebecca Abiyo: Catholic nun who transformed Adjumani school

Looking at female victims of child marriages was one of the things Catholic nun Rebecca Abiyo never wanted to persistently see since she had chance to study and live a better life despite her history as a refugee.

In pre and the immediate post-independence Uganda, most Catholic schools cherished girl-child education.

But majority of the girls in rural Uganda, faced with poverty and unfavorable cultural beliefs and norms, could not access education to completion of basic levels.

Inspired to change the narrative, Sister Abiyo, while carrying out her pastoral work in communities, found need to use a school to champion girl child education.

The 58-year-old nun, who has served as the head teacher of St Mary’s Assumpta Girls’ Secondary School since 2007, says she is still on course with her ambitions at the time she took over the institution.

“When I arrived, there were 90 students at the school and after seeing declining enrollment, I swiftly set a target to make a difference despite existing challenges,” Sr Abiyo said.

Under her leadership, student enrollment shot to 340 within a year. Now, the current enrollment is at 672, both ordinary and advanced level students.

“It was sad to see young girls married off because their parents could not support them in education. I thought the best way to offer a future for them was to turn the school into a girl’s boarding school. Then few were offered scholarships and bursaries,” Sr Abiyo recounts.

A dedicated member of the Missionary Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church congregation for over 30 years, Sr Abiyo explains that she drew her passion for girl child education from her dad, who was a teacher that always emphasized need to study.

The nun’s transformational efforts have seen her successfully take on key infrastructural developments at St Mary’s Assumpta Girls’ Secondary School, which has improved the learning environment.

In 2011, the school also rolled out its advanced Level with an initial intake of 18 girls.

“Since 2007, she has brought in girls who were deprived and rejected in communities by offering,” teacher Assumpta Tibesigwa observed.

Jennifer Apaaro, the school’s board chairperson, described her as a “go-getter who is passionate about girl education” while former students like Gloria Izama said: "This exceptional mother is a shining example of selflessness, compassion, and dedication.”

“She has been instrumental in my personal growth and development, providing guidance and support whenever needed," Izama said on September 29, 2024.

She added: "With a heart full of love and empathy, Sr Abiyo goes above and beyond to help those in need, understanding the struggles of the underprivileged and the poor."

On his part, Fr Emmanuel Asega told Monitor that the nun has “touched lives of many impoverished children who had lost hope of proceeding with education. She values education as a top priority in life,” he said.

About Sr Abiyo

She was born on April 4, 1966, to Paul Oyo, a retired head teacher, and Perina Muraa, a retail businesswoman and farmer.





She spent her childhood in Ataboo Village, Ataboo Parish, Pakele Town Council, Adjumani District.

Sr Abiyo is the second born of nine children, comprising five males and four females. Her younger sister is also a nun under the Missionary Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church congregation in Lira diocese.

In 1973, she began her education at Meliaderi Primary School and later attended. In 1981, she joined S1 at St Mary’s Assumpta Girls’ Secondary School, where she completed her Uganda Certificate of Education.

She continued her studies at Trinity College Nabbingo for her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education in 1987.

She holds a Diploma in Education from Kyambogo University, a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Makerere University in 1996, and a Master’s degree in Education Management from Walsh University Ohio in 2009.

Additionally, she holds a Diploma in Gender, Refugee, and Migrants.

Teaching Career

Sr Abiyo started her teaching career in 1993 at Atapara Secondary School before moving to St Mary's Seminary of Torit Diocese in South Sudan as a refugee.

Upon return from South Sudan, she then joined Iceme Girls’ Secondary School in Oyam District in 2000 where she became acting head teacher in 2002. And in 2007, she took over as head teacher of St. Mary Assumpta Girls’ Secondary School in Adjumani district.

Her inspiration to join sisterhood began in 1979 when she attended a spiritual profession exercise led by the Missionary Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church in Pakele Catholic Parish.

She became an aspirant in 1981 and, after completing her O-Level education, was professed in June 1986. Sr Abiyo has dedicated over 27 years to her spiritual vocation.

Sr Abiyo has previously held roles such as Chairperson of the West Nile Academic Committee and Treasurer of the West Nile Music, Dance, and Drama in Arua Diocese.

About the School

St. Mary’s Assumpta Girls’ Secondary School in Adjumani District is a Catholic founded boarding school, keen on academic excellence.