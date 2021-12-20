 School gets Shs10m for borehole construction

Money contributed to the school by AOG, which collaborates with the Great Child Foundation, a charitable organization, to assist needy children and mothers in the central region.

By  JANE NAFULA 

Life will soon become easier for pupils of Buwambo Church of Uganda Primary School in Gombe Sub-county, Wakiso District, after the school secured Shs10 million for the construction of a borehole.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.