School gets Shs10m for borehole construction
Life will soon become easier for pupils of Buwambo Church of Uganda Primary School in Gombe Sub-county, Wakiso District, after the school secured Shs10 million for the construction of a borehole.
Pupils at the school are currently forced to walk six kilometres to get clean drinking water. The money was donated to the school recently by AOG, which is working with Great Child Foundation, a charity organisation, to support vulnerable children and mothers in central region.
The money was raised using cryptocurrency. Mr Rikin Shah, the AOG chief finance officer, said he visited the school last month and identified the need.