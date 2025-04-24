UCI-based foundation unveils Shs2.6b hostel plan for children with cancer

The Uganda Child Cancer Foundation, an initiative of the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), has unveiled plans to construct a Shs2.6b hostel to accommodate vulnerable children who are forced to abandon life-saving cancer treatment due to the challenges of long-distance travel to the Kampala-based facility.

“We realised that many children are abandoning treatment because they have to travel long distances to access care,” said Mr Moses Echodu, a cancer survivor and Director of the Foundation.

“During this process, families often end up spending large sums of money just to sustain treatment access, which ultimately affects their ability to follow through with the care,” Mr Echodu added.

He was speaking on April 23 at UCI after receiving a Shs4.5m donation from the Blackburn UK Trust, a charity organization, in advance of the upcoming Childhood Cancer Colour Run scheduled for May 18 at the UCI. The event aims to raise funds for the hostel construction and promote awareness about childhood cancer, which has a relatively higher cure rate at the Institute.

According to statistics from the UCI, 700 new pediatric cancer cases were recorded in 2022, with numbers steadily increasing. However, the Institute also reports that at least 30 percent of these children abandon treatment, often due to financial or logistical difficulties. Abandoning treatment significantly reduces the chances of survival. Currently, the childhood cancer survival rate in Uganda stands at about 30 percent—higher than the 20 percent average in adults, yet still far below the global average of 60 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

Mr Echodu commended Blackburn UK Trust for their support and explained that the Foundation hopes to raise at least Shs100 million through the Colour Run to purchase land for the hostel. Additional fundraising efforts will target the construction of the two-storey building.

“The hostel is designed to accommodate 150 children undergoing cancer treatment. Each room will be partitioned to house both the child and a caregiver,” he said.

“We also plan to include a school within the hostel premises to ensure continuity in learning. That way, children can continue their education even while receiving treatment, and seamlessly reintegrate into their schools once they return home,” he added.

Mr Hassan Wasswa, Country Director of Blackburn UK Trust, appealed to Ugandans and other well-wishers across the globe to support the cause.

“We are here to fight cancer. We believe it’s possible. When it comes to children, they are a priority for us at Blackburn UK Trust. From Blackburn to Uganda and around the world, we’re calling on everyone to get involved. The door is open to all who wish to support this cause,” he said.

This initiative builds on efforts by other organizations, such as Kawempe Home Care, which has been providing accommodation and psycho-social support to vulnerable children with cancer and their families.







