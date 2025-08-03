Six-year-old vanishes while following twin in Luwero

Police in Luwero District, central Uganda have launched a search operation for a six-year-old girl who went missing four days ago while following her twin sister to Bombo Town, officials said Sunday.

The girl, Babirye Nankya, a pupil at Namaliga Church of Uganda Primary School, disappeared on July 30, 2025, at approximately 7:00 pm in Namaliga South, Bombo Town Council, Savannah Region Police spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sam Twiineamazima told reporters.

According to police, Babirye vanished after following her twin sister, Nakato, who had been sent on an errand to mend a shoe in Bombo Town by their mother.

“Nakato was sent by their mother to mend a shoe in Bombo. Babirye Nankya followed her sister but never returned home. Her whereabouts remain unknown,” ASP Twiineamazima said.

The disappearance triggered swift action from authorities.

“Upon receiving the report, police registered the case immediately and launched investigations,” ASP Twiineamazima said.

He added: “We have recorded witness statements and thoroughly examined the scene where the girl was last seen.”

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Babirye.

“We urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and share it with Luwero police,” the spokesperson said.

“The community’s support is crucial in this search. We call on residents to actively assist in finding Babirye Nankya,” he added.

Babirye’s family and the community remain deeply concerned as the search enters its fifth day.