Gunfire rocks Jinja as suspect shot dead while escaping police custody

Gunfire and tear gas engulfed Buwenge Town in Buwenge Town Council, Jinja District, after security forces shot dead a suspect accused of orchestrating violence during Thursday’s NRM LC3 flag bearer elections.

The suspect, identified only as Tibenkana, was killed on Friday morning while attempting to escape from custody at Buwenge Police Station.

According to multiple sources, the deceased was a leader of the “E-galiri” group—a network of youths allegedly hired to assault and intimidate supporters of a candidate opposing his client.

Jinja Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Kawuta, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect allegedly led a group of violent youths armed with machetes and sticks embedded with nails. The group reportedly targeted supporters of the incumbent Buwenge Town Council LC3 chairperson, Mr Hassan Kinusa, who was declared winner after contesting against Mr Isamail Ozanya.

“The deceased met his death this morning when he was taken out of the police cells to clean the compound. He attempted to escape, and despite warning shots to stop him, he kept running until he was eventually shot in the chest,” Mr Kawuta said.

Following the shooting, supporters of Mr Ozanya stormed the police station, grabbed the body, and marched with it through the streets of Buwenge towards Mr Kinusa’s home. They pelted police with stones and blocked roads in protest.

Police called for backup, and UPDF soldiers were deployed to disperse the rioters.

Although the elections were marred by violence, Mr Kinusa was declared the winner.

Kagoma County Member of Parliament, Mr Alex Kintu Brandon, condemned the police for shooting the suspect, calling the act “unprofessional” and demanding the arrest of the officer involved.

“The officer behind this shooting must appear before the Police Professional Standards Unit. Before using a firearm, he should have acted more professionally,” Mr Kintu said, adding that he is in touch with police authorities to ensure the officer is apprehended.



