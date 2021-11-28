Suspected Omicron cases mild, says leading South Africa doctor

Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, told AFP she had seen around 30 patients over the past 10 days who tested positive for Covid-19 but had unfamiliar symptoms.

By  AFP

A South African doctor who raised the alarm over Omicron said Sunday dozens of her patients suspected of having the new variant had only shown mild symptoms and recovered fully without hospitalisation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.